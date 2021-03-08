Forever Green Initiative focuses on year-round crops

The Minnesota House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee approved House Bill 661 during their Wednesday, March 3 meeting. The bill would reallocate $5 million in fiscal years 2022-2023 from the Clean Water Fund to the Forever Green Initiative.
The Forever Green Initiative would focus on innovating crops to eventually be strong enough to survive Minnesota winters. In fiscal years 2021-2022, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture received $4.3 million from the Clean Water Fund for the program.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-44A), would bring in additional dollars to the $1.94 million Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz already proposed to pay into the program in fiscal years 2022-2023.
If the bill is passed, the additional funds from the Clean Water Fund would go toward hiring faculty necessary for plant breeding, the House stated.
Don Wyse, an agronomy professor at the University of Minnesota, said the Forever Green Initiative has been in place for around two decades, but there has been increased investment in the program over the last few years.
“It’s really designed to continue to develop new crops for the state of Minnesota, with a primary focus on winter annuals and perennial crops,” Wyse said.
Many of the new crops would be designed to fit in the corn and soybean rotation “by providing ground cover after harvest and before next spring’s emergence,” the Minnesota Department of Agriculture stated.
The Forever Green Initiative would essentially work to develop cover crops that can be commodified. An example is a variety of Kernza, called Minnesota Clearwater, Wyse said. Kernza is a type of wheatgrass sold commercially in bread, cereals and snacks.
“Companies from all over the world and the country are coming to us and wanting to participate in the development of these new crops,” Wyse said.
Anne Schwagerl, a farmer in Big Stone County, Minnesota, produces grain and livestock. One of the grains she grows is Kernza, and most recently, the Minnesota Clearwater variety, she said. Though she has not harvested the grain yet, she is excited for the result.
“Farmers need economically viable third and fourth rotation crops to continue to manage risk on our operations,” Schwagerl said.
Schwagerl said in order to make the crops viable for farmers, there needs to be investment.
Rep. Tim Miller (R-17A) echoed Schwagerl’s remarks. While he is in support of the Forever Green Initiative, it needs to make economic sense for the producers.
“If we keep focus on that, this is a good thing that you’re also going to get the producers out there fully supportive of that,” Miller said.
