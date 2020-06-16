Former armory demolition underway

Piece by piece, an unsafe downtown Wahpeton building is coming down.
Demolition work began Monday, June 15 at 120 Sixth St. N. A former National Guard armory and Knights of Columbus hall, the building had received attention in recent years for its vacancy and tear-down delays.
“It’s always unfortunate when an old building with character, such as the former Knights of Columbus building, has to be taken down,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “Sometimes they can be reinvented, like the City Brew Hall building, and sometimes they’re past their usefulness.”
The initial plan was for Second Avenue North to be closed in both directions between Sixth Street North and the west entrance of the Heritage Square parking lot. However, as the Wahpeton City Council learned, the project is instead able to undertaken without road closures.
“Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone,” the city of Wahpeton previously stated.
Demolition is being handled by the firm of Rachel Contracting, St. Michael, Minnesota. The project, from tear-down to site clearing, is expected to be completed by mid-July.
“I like to think of the possibilities when a building outlives its usefulness, and this situation is a good example. Not only will a building in disrepair and a safety concern be coming down, but green space with a professionally painted mural will pop up in its place,” DeVries said.
Once the armory site is cleared, attention will shift to the north-facing wall of 118 Sixth St. N, Wahpeton. Renowned artist and Wahpeton native Shawn McCann will create his newest mural, possibly as soon as during the upcoming Borderline Chalkfest. The second annual Borderline Chalkfest, a free, two-day street art festival, is scheduled for July 18-19.
“Up to $8,000 was approved for the project, with money coming from our 1 percent restaurant tax,” DeVries said. “Whether Shawn gets to the mural during Chalkfest or not depends on the speed of the demo.”
The new green space will be the third in a two-block radius, joining similar spaces outside the Leach Public Library and The Boiler Room restaurant.
Company I, 164th Infantry of the First North Dakota National Guard was organized on May 3, 1897, Daily News previously reported. A year later, Wahpeton soldiers fought in the Spanish-American War. Those soldiers spent 18 months overseas, returning in 1899 with only two casualties.
The Knights of Columbus purchased the armory building in 1941. For a decade after World War II, the Knights and the National Guard shared the armory building. The Knights ultimately sold the building in 1985 and for 30 years after, it was proposed for projects ranging from a health spa to a youth center.
In August 2015, the Wahpeton City Council unanimously voted that the former armory had to be made structurally sound or demolished by October 2015.
The building was owned then by Crown Ministry Group, whose subsequent bankruptcy placed a freeze on either demolition or rehabilitation. After Crown Ministry Group, the former armory was owned by a bankruptcy trustee, Richland County, North Dakota and eventually the city of Wahpeton, which took ownership in late April.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
