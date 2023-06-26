For students, school may be out for the summer. But members of the Breckenridge School Board recently participated in a two-day school retreat.
Work sessions were held Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21. Board members met to complete work session objectives, for team development, to set goals and to discuss strategic planning.
A school board meeting was held at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. It included discussion of new hires for the 2023-2024 school year. They include Breann Ophoven, a new elementary teacher; Noah Brenden, a new counselor for grades 7-12; and new Jordan Christensen, the new dean of students for grades 7-12.
The district is also gaining a new in-person psychologist, who will be present locally for four days a week. In the past, the psychologist was only present digitally for two-and-a-half-days each week. The school will get the extra time for the same cost as the past psychologist.
Craig Peterson, the former high school principal who subsequently became a middle school social studies teacher, turned in his resignation. He will no longer be teaching in the Breckenridge School District.
Maintenance Director Paul Bush announced that 12 new science sinks with water and gas outlets were installed in Breckenridge High School. Bush noted that the carpet in the computer labs is becoming wavy and could pose a safety concern that may need to be addressed soon.
Business Manager Dessica Komestakes gave a detailed report on finances and how aid for students from the state has shifted after the last legislative session. Komestakes updated the board on compensation for free lunches being frozen at the state level until it is figured out how it will be paid.
In new business being conducted, the board reviewed the Lakes Country Service co-op membership. The board mentioned that the costs and fees are down from the previous year. However, during discussion, it was noted that an audit may be necessary. The previous year, asbestos was found upon a further audit, as Lakes Country’s initial report stated the school was clean and fine.
Superintendent Kristie Sullivan was also evaluated during the meeting. The evaluation took place in a closed session, with a summary given during the open session. Sullivan, according to the summary, did a great job handling things during the 2022-2023 education year, her first as superintendent.
Board members likened Sullivan's handling of the past year to a 10-year superintendent. According to them, she focuses on culture, community and staff accountabilities. Members thanked Sullivan for navigating the waters well and said she did well for not having opportunities to prepare for the past scenarios.
Following the meeting, the board entered into a work session to cap the two-day retreat.