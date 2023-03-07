Former Breckenridge water plant to become microbrewery

After sitting empty for the past few years, the 85-year-old former Breckenridge water plant, which was used to treat the city’s water supply, will soon be used to fill a niche absent within the community. Against the city planning commission’s Feb. 16 recommendation, the Breckenridge City Council voted 4-1 on Monday, March 6, to award the building to Justin Neppl, who intends to build a microbrewery.
Less than a month ago, the city planning commission met to hear two presentations regarding the sale of the old water plant. The city has no use for the decommissioned building and would like to see a local business occupy it, according to meeting minutes.
The water plant had been previously advertised for sale, however, the city received no interest. Now, to save money for the city and a potential business owner, the building was advertised at no sale price — garnering two interested parties.
Tyler Frankl was the first to present, hoping to expand the vehicle detailing business he runs to include alignments, too. His business is located close to the water plant, which would be ideal for expansion.
Neppl presented to the commission next, stating the location would be perfect for a microbrewery. His research found that one brewery for every 5,000 in population was an attainable goal, according to meeting minutes.
Both presenters planned to hire employees and expand within the building as time progresses. Frankl would eventually use the front area to expand his mechanic work and Neppl hoped to renovate other rooms to include entertainment, like axe throwing.
Commissioners believed both businesses would be good for the city; the main points of conversation seemed to focus on the optics supporting an existing business versus adding a new amenity to the city’s offerings.
Chris Vedder, commissioner and city council member, voiced that it would not look good if the city didn’t support an existing business, according to meeting minutes. Others on the commission seemed to agree as they voted 5-1 to recommend Frankl’s use of the building, with only Janel Fredericksen voting against the motion.
Due to state statute, the planning commission is required to approve all land sales in the city, however, legally the final decision is not theirs to make. The city council can stick with the commission’s decision, override their decision or send it back to the commission if they choose, according to meeting minutes.
Council members discussed the topic at a Feb. 21 council meeting, but the discussion was postponed unanimously until the March 6 meeting.
Both interested parties, Frankl and Neppl, were invited to the meeting to answer any questions that officials may have had for them. After approximately 10 minutes of discussion, the council voted one by one in a voice vote for whichever party they thought the building should go to.
Scott Wermerskirchen: Justin
Chris Vedder: Tyler
Reed Johnson: Justin
Evie Fox: Justin
Beth Meyer: Justin
While Vedder’s vote reflected her similar planning commission vote, Fox, who’s also on the planning commission and voted to recommend Frankl’s use of the building, seemed to have changed her mind on the topic.
Later in the meeting, Breckenridge Building Official Chris Loehr spoke to the council members about an increase in building permit fees. The fee schedule for these permits hadn’t been updated for more than four years, and are less than half the price of every surrounding community.
Based on a $450,000 project, folks would pay $3,691.80 in Barnesville, Minnesota, $3,241.43 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, $4,430.60 in Staples, Minnesota and $$2,797.50 in Wahpeton. Currently, builders in Breckenridge would need to pay $1,640 for the same project.
Even with the proposed 25% increase in the updated fee schedule and a plan review fee, Breckenridge building permits for this project would cost $2,562.50, approximately $200 less than what it would cost across the river.
The updated fee schedule also includes a flat rate for demolition permits, whereas before, the building official needed to work on calculations based upon the property’s valuation to determine the cost.
Council members had few questions for Loehr and unanimously moved to approve the resolution.
Both decisions by the council are directly tied to the city’s goal of attracting more citizens. By adding amenities that are currently absent and charging less for building permits than all surrounding communities — even after a 25% increase — officials believe they’re moving in the best direction.
In other news:
• A portion of Mendenhall Avenue, located in Gewalt Park will be renamed 16th Street North.
• The city spent $37,341.64 on the purchase and installation of a transmission for a motor grader. The purchase from RDO Equipment will see $20,000 from the Public Works repairs fund and $17,341.64 will be paid out of Capital Outlay.
• The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Breckenridge City Hall.
Keep an eye out for upcoming coverage on Neppl’s proposed microbrewery.
