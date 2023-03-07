Former Breckenridge water plant to become microbrewery

The old water tank will likely be removed in an effort to add parking. 

After sitting empty for the past few years, the 85-year-old former Breckenridge water plant, which was used to treat the city’s water supply, will soon be used to fill a niche absent within the community. Against the city planning commission’s Feb. 16 recommendation, the Breckenridge City Council voted 4-1 on Monday, March 6, to award the building to Justin Neppl, who intends to build a microbrewery.

Less than a month ago, the city planning commission met to hear two presentations regarding the sale of the old water plant. The city has no use for the decommissioned building and would like to see a local business occupy it, according to meeting minutes.



