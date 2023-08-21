When the flood waters began raging in the spring of 1997, Mark Walters joined the ranks at the Wahpeton Daily News as a photographer, artfully capturing the progression of havoc imposed by the Red River.
What happened to Walters after the water receded? He moved down the road to Fergus Falls, where he and his wife, Sharilyn, opened a photography studio for a number of years. Eventually, they moved on, landing in Duluth, Minn. and returning to the world of urban beekeeping, a practice Walters had been familiar with his entire life.
The Walters family has an extensive history in the bee business. Walters grandfather, Albert, was a farmer and beekeeper in Wisconsin, and Walters father, Orville, kept bees when the family lived on the island of Madagascar.
For Walters, the personal dive into the world of honey bees began in St. Paul, Minn., after Walters spent some time during college learning about bees, continuing his research for a few years before the acquisition of his first hive in 1976.
"This began our experience in urban beekeeping, which can be very interesting," Walters shared. Within years, Walters and his family relocated to Madagascar, continuing the work done by his family, and continuing to commune with the bees.
After 11 years of beekeeping in the tropics, the Walters family returned to the U.S., and honey was put on the shelf for a while. In 2007, Walters' son, Zach, suggested that they reintroduce beekeeping back into their lives, and Miel, the Malagasy word for "honey," and the name of the new bee business, was born.
A few hives turned into numerous as Miel grew in popularity and demand. Not being one to waste, production of beeswax products led to the expansion of the Miel business, creating soap, lotion, lip balm, candles and more, with their products stretching out for retail sale throughout the state of Minnesota and the addition of an online store for Miel fans in North Dakota and beyond.
Tragedy struck the Miel family in January 2022, when Walters' wife died; but the business kept pressing forward following the absence of their "queen bee," with Walters' daughter, Vanessa Roers, stepping in to fill the shoes her mother had filled.
"It seemed like a logical thing to do, and I wanted to," Roers said about filling her mother's role within Miel. "How else do you still get to hang out with your mom? By taking her job and sit at her desk and be surrounded by all her things."
Miel's beeswax products were created, stored and packaged for shipping in the basement of Walters' Duluth home, with the honey house, where processing of the honey occurred, perched in the backyard.
On Aug. 5, Walters' cat, PIso, woke him by scratching on his bedroom door, as per their normal nightly routine, and Walters heard a faint beeping, muffled by the noise of a ceiling fan. When Walters opened the door, smoke had engulfed the house. He checked the kitchen for signs of fire and found none, so he exited the home and called 911, and it's a good thing he did.
The Miel headquarters in the basement of Walters' home had gone up in flames, which were able to be contained to the basement, but smoke damage was spread throughout the rest of the home. The damage from the fire eradicated Miel's supplies and equipment, tens of thousands of dollars that provided for Walters and the Roers family, gone.
True to his nature, Walters remains positive, and continues to peddle his honey while the business moves forward in the slow recovery process.
"Right now we have a mitigation company that will come in and is going to start going through all the things to figure it out. Hopefully we can do some of it ourselves — I can wield a sledgehammer," Roers shared. "It might be cathartic!"
A Miel employee set up a GoFundMe for Walters and Miel, which reached its goal in a matter of days; but the need of a business and home lost far exceeds the funds raised. This can be found online at: gofund.me/c65bd97a.