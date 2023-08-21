230822-p2-walters-buzz
When the flood waters began raging in the spring of 1997, Mark Walters joined the ranks at the Wahpeton Daily News as a photographer, artfully capturing the progression of havoc imposed by the Red River.

What happened to Walters after the water receded? He moved down the road to Fergus Falls, where he and his wife, Sharilyn, opened a photography studio for a number of years. Eventually, they moved on, landing in Duluth, Minn. and returning to the world of urban beekeeping, a practice Walters had been familiar with his entire life.



