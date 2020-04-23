Former downtown armory prepared for demolition

Asbestos removal is underway at a non-repairable building in downtown Wahpeton.
The former National Guard Armory, 120 Sixth St. N., is scheduled for demolition within the next month. As it stands, the armory is a public safety hazard, Building Official Todd Johnson said.
“The city and county have joined forces to remedy the problem. It was decided that demolition would be the best solution,” Johnson said.
Located at the corner of Sixth Street North and Second Avenue North, the building is now owned by the city of Wahpeton. Richland County, North Dakota, turned over the building to the city this week, Johnson said.
“VCI Environmental, based out of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, is doing the asbestos removal,” Johnson said. “The project manager and estimator is Aaron Ostermann.”
Asbestos removal is expected to be completed by Friday, April 24, Johnson said. The armory site includes a scissor lift, netting around the building and safety apparel.
“It’s in the public’s best benefit to stay away from the building,” Johnson said.
Asbestos are found in products including old building insulation. Overall evidence suggests there is no safe level of asbestos exposure, according to the National Cancer Institute.
“If products containing asbestos are disturbed, tiny asbestos fibers are released into the air,” the institute stated. “When asbestos fibers are breathed in, they may get trapped in the lungs and remain there for a long time. Over time, these fibers can accumulate and cause scarring and inflammation, which can affect breathing and lead to serious health problems.”
Company I, 164th Infantry of the First North Dakota National Guard was organized on May 3, 1897, Daily News previously reported. A year later, Wahpeton soldiers fought in the Spanish-American War. Those soldiers spent 18 months overseas, returning in 1899 with only two casualties.
The Knights of Columbus purchased the armory building in 1941. For a decade after World War II, the Knights and the National Guard shared the armory building. The Knights ultimately sold the building in 1985 and for 30 years after, it was proposed for projects ranging from a health spa to a youth center.
In August 2015, the Wahpeton City Council unanimously voted that the former armory had to be made structurally sound or demolished by October 2015.
The building was owned then by Crown Ministry Group, whose subsequent bankruptcy placed a freeze on either demolition or rehabilitation. After Crown Ministry Group, the former armory was owned by a bankruptcy trustee and eventually Richland County.
Once asbestos are removed from the armory, Legend Technical Services Inc., Fargo, will further clear the site. A pre-demolition bid walkthrough will be conducted on Monday, April 27.
“Interstate Engineering is doing the specifications for demolition. They’ll lead the demolitions crews and will be project manager,” Johnson said.
Bids for the demolition are due by 2 p.m. Friday, May 15. The demolition is expected to begin the week of Monday, May 25, with a tentative completion date of Friday, July 10.
Johnson is available at 701-642-6565 to answer additional questions.
