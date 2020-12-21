Former GIANTS official now accused of nearly $1.7 million theft, misappropriation

GIANT Snacks, Inc. has added more accusations against its former treasurer and secretary, accused of allegedly stealing or misappropriating up to $1,669,267.51.
An amended complaint accuses Lucy Spiekermeier of allegedly perpetrating theft or misappropriation through at least five separate means from 2010 to July 2020. The complaint was dated Oct. 22, 2020, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota and obtained by Daily News.
Spiekermeier, who resigned from the Wahpeton manufacturer in August 2020, allegedly:
• issued herself an excess $421,579.88 in reimbursements for shipping costs, with money from GIANT’s checking account
• issued herself $649,548.20 in reimbursements from an undisclosed GIANT checking account at a second bank; the complaint states the reimbursements were used to make payments to Spiekermeier’s personal credit cards
• used a total of $37,304.31 in GIANT funds to repay a student loan
• issued checks ultimately totaling $70,049.12 to herself; the number of checks was not included in the complaint
• issued 32 checks ultimately totaling $490,786 to someone identified as Individual 1, who was not an employee, contractor or supplier for GIANT
A previous complaint against Spiekermeier, filed Oct. 1, 2020, alleged three separate means to perpetrate theft or misappropriation and a span of 2016 to June 2020.
Spiekermeier faces eight total counts, including civil theft, conversion, fraudulent nondisclosure, breach of duties of a corporation director, breach of duties of a corporation officer, two counts violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and unjust enrichment.
In addition to serving as GIANT’s treasurer and secretary, Spiekermeier was a company officer and shareholder, Daily News previously reported. Her roles included having access to and control over the company’s finances, paying invoices and signing checks on behalf of the company. She resigned her employment on Aug. 17, 2020.
“On Aug. 18, 2020, an auditor from Giant Snacks’ primary lender was scheduled to visit Giant Snacks,” the complaint states. “Before she resigned from her employment at Giant Snacks, Defendant Spiekermeier deleted some of her emails.”
GIANT is seeking damages, including but not limited to the allegedly stolen or misappropriated funds, attorneys’ fees and other costs related to its litigation, as well as punitive damages equal to the value of the stolen funds. The company has demanded a trial by jury.
Attorneys Judith Bevis Langevin and Robert J. Koneck, Minneapolis, are representing GIANT.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.