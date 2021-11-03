For more than a year, a unique spin on high school reunions has been taking place in one Wahpeton classroom. Alumni participate one at a time, through FaceTime, and with current students.
Welcome to “#formerstudentfriday,” hosted by speech teacher Heather Woods. Daily News visited Friday, Oct. 29, when the guest was Shalyn Hample, class of 2010.
An occupational therapist with a University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, Hample is in her sixth year there. Her education continued outside the classroom, in states including North Dakota, Utah and Washington.
“I think in high school and even in college, speech class is kind of scary. It’s always scary to step out in front of people and say things, because we’re so worried what other people are going to say about us,” Hample said. “The reality is, you go out into the world and it’s like speech class everywhere.”
During the spring and summer of 2020, when people socially distanced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods received inspiration that would fully blossom that fall.
“I found myself connecting with people in different ways,” she said. “I made an effort to FaceTime with old friends and our neighborhood had a Zoom game night. When school started again, I thought, ‘How can I use this to enhance my classroom?’ That’s when the idea came.”
A tradition of each #formerstudentfriday is for Woods’ students to ask questions. Kaylie Melzer, Keeghan Lynch, Luke Baumgardner and Dustin Braun took part in last week’s mini-interview. Here’s some of what they learned:
• Tell us about your high school experience — Hample remembers “a lot of mental energy being poured into building relationships and friendships.” She focused on what was expected of her and after that, her schoolwork.
• How did you keep busy as a student? — Choir, swing choir, yearbook and in her senior year, track. “I wanted to run a half-marathon and thought that would be a good way to train.”
• What has she learned as a communicator? — People in general are terrible listeners. Being intentional, concise and repetitive helps. Considering the audience is also important.
• “I’m in the hospital, where I need to report to doctors about how my patients are doing and what I think is best for them. And they have no idea, really, what I do, so I have to be able to (report on) a patient and be able to communicate that clearly and concisely.”
• “I’m also talking to patients and families, educating them — considering my audience, there are people who are maybe stressed about a life-altering disease. They are maybe even having an existential crisis about death and just they are going to do about their lives. I have to be careful about what is really motivating to my audience and what they have ears (are willing) to hear at the time.”
Woods and her students have had fun connecting with the people who once walked Wahpeton High School’s halls. She had not seen or heard from a few of them since their graduations.
“Because it’s speech class, we always ask how they use their speech and communication skills in their daily lives. It’s also a great opportunity for my current students to get insight into the careers these young adults have chosen,” Woods said.
Hample primarily works in oncology, with cancer patients. Her work environment is a critical care intensive care unit, with people who are either in advanced stages or receiving their initial diagnosis and perhaps early treatment.
“My role is to assess the patient’s ability to take care of themselves and live their daily lives,” she said.
When a patient has a terminal illness, it’s not uncommon for Hample to sit with them and learn about what they hope to do with the time they have left.
“What really matters to you? What motivates you? What’s a meaningful life to you and how can I facilitate that for you? It’s a really rewarding job,” Hample said.
The students encouraged Hample to give them life advice. She agreed, using wisdom that she’d give herself, whether now or throughout her life.
“Look, listen and be present,” Hample said. “I think, as humans, we’re all inclined to just think about ourselves.”
Over-indulging in that causes people to miss the beauty of a moment, according to Hample. She also recommends that when you speak, do so with passion and truth, but also gently and with respect.
“Toss out all those lies that you think you need to say in order to be something or to get what you want or need. Consider other people. Speak genuinely, with gentleness, respect and others in mind,” she said.
