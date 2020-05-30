Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site history programs schedule

June 7 — “The Great Cyclone of 1919 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota,” presented by Ottertail County Museum Curator of Education Missy Hermes — “Story and a Song” Fort Abercrombie staff members Mattie Richardson and Barb Myhre. 2-3 p.m. – Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site Interpretive Center patio.
June 14 — Virtual Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program – Facebook and Google Business, guest speaker, Karl Schmidt “ Tinsmith of Estelline South Dakota , Current History, Research and Projects.”
June 21 — “Bonga Family and the Fur Trade Era” present by Fort Abercrombie Interpreter Paul Nelson, “Story and A Song by Mattie Richardson and Barb Myhre Fort Abercrombie staff members. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site Interpretive Center patio.
June 28 — “ Swedish Settlement in North Dakota” presented by Fort Abercrombie Interpreter Paul Nelson, “A Story and A Song” presented by Fort Abercrombie staff member Mattie Richardson and Barb Myhre. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. – Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site Interpretive Center patio.
July 5 — “Wagon Trains” — presented by Fort Abercrombie Interpreter , Paul Nelson “ A Story and a Song” Fort Abercrombie staff members Mattie Richardson and Barb Myhre. 2-3 p.m. – Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site Interpretive Center patio.
July 12 — Paul and Kara Fladland Band Concert. 2-3:30 p.m. – Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site Interpretive Center patio.
July 19 — Virtual Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program on Facebook and Google Business — guest speaker award winning author Candace Simar — “Abercrombie Trail Series, Challenges and Rewards of Becoming an Author.”
July 26 — Virtual Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program on Facebook and Google Business, guest speaker Rob Kupec, “Weather Conditions in the Red River Valley During the Health Crisis of the 1900’s and 2020.”
Aug. 2 — Virtual Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program on Facebook and Google Business — guest speaker author and history educator Carrie Elhert Newmann, “U.S. Dakota War History Taught in Minnesota Schools.”
Aug. 9 — “Foods of the Civil War Still Used Today” presented by Alan Fricker, “Indian Scouts at Fort Abercrombie” presented by guest speaker John Beving, — “A Story and a Song “ presented by Fort Abercrombie staff members Mattie Richardson and Barb Myhre. 2-3 p.m. Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site Interpretive Center patio.
Aug. 16 -“Life of Pierre Bottineau“ presented by Fort Abercrombie Interpreter Paul Nelson, “A Story and a Song” presented by Fort Abercrombie staff members Mattie Richardson and Barb Myhre. 2-3 pm – Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site Interpretive Center patio.
Aug. 23 — Dakota Audubon Society Bird Watching Program — outdoor presentation and birdwatching on grounds of Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site, 2-3 p.m.
Aug. 30 — “Virtual Fort Abercrombie Sunday History Program on Facebook and Google Business, “U.S. Dakota War and the History of the Fort Abercrombie Guardhouse,” presented by Fort Abercrombie Interpreter Paul Nelson.
