The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department, under the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines, is pleased to announce the 2020 Summer Sodbuster Event, July 11-12, at Fort Ransom State Park. The Sodbuster event is an opportunity for visitors to experience what homesteading and pioneer life was like in North Dakota. This event showcases turn-of-the-century farming technology and brings to life the historic Sunne Farm.
“We are proud to, once again, share this historic event with the community,” said Gerald Nordick, President of the Fort Ransom Sodbuster Association. “Bringing families together to learn the traditions of our ancestors is what this event is all about.”
This two-day event is packed with activities the entire family can enjoy. Grab some handmade lefse or ice cream and catch one of the demonstrations on blacksmithing, threshing, and woodworking at the sawmill. Visitors can also enjoy live music, food trucks, and a pie auction. The Sunne House will be open for self-guided tours. After the event, visitors are invited to explore the park and the 20 miles of stunning trails the park has to offer.
The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and the Fort Ransom Sodbuster Association have been partnering on this incredible event for over 30 years. “It is partnerships like this that make the preservation and education of our state’s history come to life. We are grateful for all of the hard work and planning the Fort Ransom Sodbusters Association puts into this event. We are especially appreciative of their ability and willingness to adapt this event to align with the North Dakota Smart Restart Guidelines,” stated Andrea Travnicek, the Director of the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department.
The Sodbuster event costs $10 per person. Due to CODIV 19, some adaptations will be implemented to comply with CDC guidelines and the current gathering restrictions under the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines. The department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.
The department is working with local and state health officials to determine how to best host events for the remainder of the year. Please visit www.parkrec.nd.gov, or park Facebook accounts for updated information.
The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.
