Forum held on proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center

Wahpeton voters attended an open house information forum on the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center. The forum, held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Wahpeton Community Center, included seven stations on topics including project funding and proposed amenities.
This month, Wahpeton voters will decide on proposed Ordinance No. 1030. The ordinance would increase the local sales and use tax by .75 percent for the purpose of funding the center’s construction, maintenance and operation. The project’s most recent budgeted cost is $20 million.
Prior to the forum, Wahpeton Daily News asked the public its thoughts on the center. Opinions shared at the paper’s Facebook page included:
• concern about the use of tax revenue for such a project; several commenters spoke against any increase in taxes, while at least one commenter said that it was a “can’t get stuff for free” situation
• not outright opposition to the project, but a want for better-informed voters; several commenters urged attendance at the forum
• continuing to use Wahpeton’s current recreation facilities
The Facebook page “Proposed Wahpeton Rec Center” also includes comments from community members. Commenters have endorsed:
• the center’s “something for everyone” appeal
• planned amenities including an indoor play park, indoor turf, meeting space and the 1901 Club for senior citizens
• the plans to include the center in the Homestead Addition development; at the same time, commenters shared their concern about high traffic on the adjacent 210 Bypass
Members of the center committee expressed confidence in Thursday’s forum.
“We had multiple people walk in (with) a ‘no’ vote,” the committee stated on Facebook. “They asked questions! They educated themselves! They left telling us they are now a ‘yes’ vote!”
Some forum visitors were less publicly certain.
“I worry about the money,” Wahpeton 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz said. “That’s always at the back of my mind. I’m new at this council, but I’m well aware that I’m spending other people’s money.”
Dr. Jim Cook, who retired after a long career in chiropractic, said he was concerned about what a city-wide center would mean for Wahpeton’s health and fitness facilities.
“We have many, many health clubs in town here and I know they’re not near capacity (for membership) at this point. As far as having another health facility, I don’t think it’s really necessary. I do like the idea of an aquatics center. I’d really like to see a nice water park and aquatic center,” he said.
While some city of Wahpeton employees provided information at the forum, their participation did not include any endorsement of the proposed center. Amanda Fisher, a member of the center committee and not a city employee, was among the information-givers who could openly endorse the project.
“I think that once we get the facts out there and we answer some of the questions that people have, I do think it will sway them in a positive way,” she said.
A virtual forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 on NABUR. Topics will include the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center and the new pre-K-12 school building and multi-purpose arena projects proposed by Breckenridge Public Schools, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Look to Daily News and NABUR for more information.
Twin Towns Area voters are reminded that day-of voting for Wahpeton’s special election will be held from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. There will be a single polling location, the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton. The city’s website also offers information about how to apply for, obtain and submit an absentee ballot.
Day-of voting for Breckenridge’s special election will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Breckenridge High School, 710 13th St. N., Breckenridge. Contact Breckenridge Public Schools for information on absentee voting, including the submission of ballots.
