A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was involved in an accident with another vehicle late Saturday afternoon on Interstate 29, which sent four people to the hospital.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office reports that at 6:32 p.m. Sept. 28, they responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on I-29 at milepost 36. A 2003 GMC Yukon driven by a 42-year-old woman from Sisseton, South Dakota, was northbound on I-29. The vehicle had an 18 year-old female passenger and a 13-year old male passenger. A 2018 Dodge Charger driven by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was traveling southbound on I-29. The vehicles collided, a release from the sheriff's office states.
The three occupants from the Yukon were transported to the hospital by Ambulance Service, Inc., with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper was also transported by ambulance to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, with non-life threatening injuries.
Airbags deployed in both vehicles and all parties were wearing seat belts. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to the sheriff's office, Abercrombie Fire Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Ambulance Service, Inc., responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.