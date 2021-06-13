Four motorcyclists injured in back-to-back crashes outside Walcott

Four motorcyclists, two males and two females, were injured in two separate crashes Saturday, June 12. The crashes took place approximately one after the other at 2:36 p.m. on County Road 26 a half-mile north of Walcott, North Dakota.
The first crash involved a man and a woman from West Fargo, North Dakota. Robert Stephens, Jr., 47, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He had a passenger, Tracy Stephens, 51. Neither was wearing a helmet according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
“(The motorcycle) was traveling northbound on County Road 26 at an unknown rate of speed,” the highway patrol stated. “(The driver) lost control while negotiating a right hand curve and overturned the motorcycle a number of times.”
Both Robert and Tracy Stephens received serious injuries. They were transported to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo.
The second crash involved Keegan Dahl, 37, from Glyndon, Minnesota, and his passenger, Brittney Kenyon, 36, from Fargo. Dahl drove a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Neither Dahl nor Kenyon was wearing a helmet according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Once again, a motorcycle was traveling northbound on County Road 26 at an unknown speed. Dahl also lost control while negotiating a right hand curve and overturned the motorcycle a number of times, the highway patrol stated.
Dahl and Kenyon received injuries and were transported to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. They were traveling behind the motorcycle involved in the serious injury crash at the time of their own crash.
In both cases, according to the highway patrol, road conditions were good and the sun was out. Both crashes are under investigation and charges may be pending for both Stephens and Dahl.
Responding agencies included the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Sanford AirMed, Ambulance Service Inc. of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Kindred Ambulance and fire and rescue services from Colfax, Walcott and Kindred, North Dakota.
