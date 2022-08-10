Freedom is never free, guests at a Wednesday, Aug. 10 Quilts of Valor ceremony were reminded. Three U.S. military veterans were publicly honored, followed by a fourth veteran who received his quilt in a private ceremony.
The honorees were Bruce Rossow, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-68, Ken Zent, who served in the U.S. Army from 1968-69, the Rev. Jerry Finnestad, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68, and Herb Younquist, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1947-1950. The veterans were recognized by family members, neighbors, Benedictine Living Community staff and a quartet of volunteers from the local Quilts of Valor group: Kristie Berg, Ginny Buck, Cindy Kvidera and Deb Mitskog.
Earlier this summer, Daily News reported on the history of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. In 2023, Catherine Roberts sought to provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans.
Berg shared the history of each recipient. She began with Rossow, who was joined by niece Polly Prins.
“Bruce joined the Navy Seabees in 1966 during the Vietnam War,” Berg said. “He was honorably discharged in 1968 with the rank of E5. Bruce was stationed in Hue and Da Nang, Vietnam. His primary duty was as a steel worker-director and erector of metal.”
Rossow’s memories include Hill 724-MCI over 30 bridges on Highway 1, when the driver was killed when hauling the Seabees to Da Nang. Rossow served three tours in Vietnam and also remembers the sad day in 1968 when his friend, Jack, was killed in the line of duty.
“Bruce is a lifetime member of the VFW,” Berg said. “We want to thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our country.”
Zent was the next honored veteran. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968, he served until 1969 and was stationed in Vietnam.
“Ken’s job in the Army was as a service, battery, track and wheel man and an equipment operator. His primary base was Quảng Trị, Vietnam, and he was honorably discharged with the rank of colonel,” Berg said.
Zent remembers “a great bunch of Americans” in his unit and once having to retrieve a rifle from someone that had been shot. In his life, he has received the Vietnam Medal of Honor and Valor.
“Ken is a lifetime member of the VFW and the organization for Vietnam veterans,” Berg said. “Ken raised a family until tragedy hit him and he ended up disabled. He was at Elim in Fargo before it burned down. He was the one in his wheelchair waving at everyone along University Drive — and I’ll bet you still do to people her in Wahpeton.”
The last veteran honored in Wednesday’s public ceremony was the Rev. Jerry Finnestad. He was joined up front by a family member, Bill Collins.
“Jerry was drafted into the Army and served during the years 1966-68,” Berg said. “His basic training was at Fort Polk in Arkansas, preparing most of the infantry soldiers for combat in Vietnam. He was transferred to Ansbach, West Germany, where he was a clerk typist.”
Holding the rank of specialist E5 buck sergeant, Finnestad received the Good Conduct Medal, European Theater Ribbon, Rifle & Machine Gun Award and the Board & Star Ribbon. His education includes the University of Illinois, University of North Dakota and St. Thomas Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“He was ordained in 1980 and served as a priest for 41 years,” Berg said. “He has returned to Ansbach twice and has friends there.”
Following the public ceremony, volunteers visited Herb Younquist, who was honored in front of his wife, Rose.
“Herb Younquist enlisted into the Air Force, also known as the Army Air Corps, in 1947 just before he was about to be drafted. He served until 1950,” Berg said. “Herb was honorably discharged as a corporal.”
Stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, Younquist’s primary job was being the morning report clerk. With a smile, he said, “I kept everyone in line.”
“Herb’s memories of his time in the Air Force include when he saw many Japanese prisoners,” Berg said. “He could not believe how big and strong they were. The conditions on base were very dirty and he really missed home.”
The recipient of a WWII Service Medal, Younquist is a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Daily News congratulates the latest Quilts of Valor recipients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.