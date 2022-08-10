Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Freedom is never free, guests at a Wednesday, Aug. 10 Quilts of Valor ceremony were reminded. Three U.S. military veterans were publicly honored, followed by a fourth veteran who received his quilt in a private ceremony.

The honorees were Bruce Rossow, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-68, Ken Zent, who served in the U.S. Army from 1968-69, the Rev. Jerry Finnestad, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68, and Herb Younquist, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1947-1950. The veterans were recognized by family members, neighbors, Benedictine Living Community staff and a quartet of volunteers from the local Quilts of Valor group: Kristie Berg, Ginny Buck, Cindy Kvidera and Deb Mitskog.



Tags

Load comments