Eleven candidates are running in the Minnesota primary election for Gov. and Lt. Gov. within six party lines. Mike McTavish and Mike Winter will be running under the Independence-Alliance party and their campaign website is McTavish4MN.org.
Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire will be running under the Socialist Workers party and their campaign website is listed as themilitant.com.
Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk and Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards will be the three Republican candidates in this race. Their websites are listed as votebobagain.com, drscottjensen.com and joycelacey.com.
Ole Savior and Julia M Parker and Incumbent Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan will be the two candidates running in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party. Their emails are listed as walzwaterloo.com and walzflanagan.org.
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff and Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann are the two candidates running in the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party. Neither candidate has a website listed on the Secretary of State website.
James McCaskel and David Sandbeck and Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse are the two candidates running in the Legal Marijuana Now party. Their websites are listed as james4mn.com and votewright.com.
There are four candidates for the Secretary of State. Kim Crockett and Erik van Mechelen will be running in the Republican party. Their websites are listed ad KimSOS.com and erikformn.us.
Steve Carlson and Incumbent Steve Simon will be running for the DFL party and their campaign websites are listed as steve stevecarlsonforsenate2018.com and stevesimonmn.com.
Four candidates are running for State Auditor, each from a separate party, so all candidates will move past the primary. Ryan Wilson is running for the Republican party and his campaign website is wilson4mn.com. Incumbent Julie Blaha will be running for the DFL party and her website is blahaforauditor.org. Will Finn is running for the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and his campaign website is listed as linktr.ee/willfinn2022. Tim Davis is running in the Legal Marijuana Now party and he does not have a campaign website listed in the Secretary of State website.
The Attorney General will have five candidates on the ballot. Sharon Anderson, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow will all be running in the Republican party. Their campaign websites are listed as sharon4mnag.blogspot.com, jimformnag.com and dougwardlowag.com.
Bill Dahn and Incumbent Keith Ellison will be the two candidates for the DFL party. Their campaign websites are listed as billdahn.com and keithellison.org.
Look forward to more Daily News coverage of Minnesota primary elections prior to the election day, Tuesday, Aug. 9.
