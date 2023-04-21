Four WHS students look back on St. Louis trip

Some thought it would never happen.
It hadn’t happened since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and with 83 Wahpeton High School students? On two buses, going more than 760 miles each way, across and back across four states in a four-day span?
When the smoke cleared, Wahpeton choir and instrumental music students had their long-awaited class trip. They enjoyed the sights and sounds of St. Louis, picking up two silver honors at the WorldStrides Heritage Festival.
Daily News spoke with four students — senior Madison Schafer, junior Ian Plummer, sophomore Taylor Sondrol and freshman Jasmyn Benedict — to learn more about the highlights of their travels. The St. Louis trip began Wednesday, April 12 and concluded Sunday, April 16.
Daily News: How did it feel to travel?
Madison Schafer: “I just remember my freshman year, when we were supposed to go to Philadelphia. That got cancelled. (Schafer was a freshman in spring 2020, at the start of the pandemic.) When we got to go on a trip this year, it felt good to finally have that. It was fun. We had a lot of fun.”
Ian Plummer: “It was good that I got a chance to go because I know that last year, the seniors didn’t go at all. It just kept getting cancelled. It was a really fun experience. I feel that everyone should be able to get this kind of experience from their school.”
Taylor Sondrol: “It was great. I’m happy that I get to go on another tour in my senior year. I’m sorry for last year’s seniors.”
Jasmyn Benedict: “It was nice coming into this, that we actually did get to go, because there was a possibility that we wouldn’t get to go. I’m glad that we did.”
Daily News: I understand that you needed to raise funds to pay for your traveling.
Taylor: “It was challenging at first, but once you got around to it, it wasn’t that hard.”
Madison: “I actually had did my fundraising back in my freshman year and had raised all the money I needed. It just kept carrying over and over and over, all from raffle ticket sales.”
Ian: “It was pretty easy for me, because my sister was one of those students who couldn’t go. She fundraised a lot of the money needed and all of that went to me. I didn’t have to do to much fundraising.”
Jasmyn: “That was kind of the same thing for me. My sister was in choir her freshman year and she was going to go on tour. I got the money that she fundraised. She was going to go to Philadelphia, and she had enough for that. I just had to raise an extra $500 myself.”
Daily News: Before we forget, are you band or choir students?
Madison: “I’m just in band. I play the clarinet.”
Ian: “I’m also just in band. I play the alto sax.”
Taylor: “I play the trombone, but I’m going over to choir next year. I’m a baritone.”
Jasmyn: “I do band and choir. I play the clarinet and I sing alto or tenor.”
Daily News: What was the actual North Dakota to Missouri traveling experience like?
Madison: “On the way there, we ended up having an hour-and-a-half delay. It make the ride down last 14 hours. It was a long time, but once we got there, everyone was excited.”
Ian: “When we were there, it was also a little hectic at times because every time that we went somewhere, we’d have to count off. If the count was off, we’d have to count again and see if someone was missing. We had to do that every single time.”
Daily News: What were some of your favorite sights to see?
Ian: “I really liked seeing the Gateway Arch. I thought that was a really cool experience because you see pictures of it and you don’t realize how big it really is until you get there. It’s jaw-dropping, really. Then, when you go up and see the views from the top, it’s an amazing experience.”
Taylor: “The zoo and the aquarium were pretty cool. I liked seeing the chimpanzee exhibit. I also liked the coal mine that we went to.”
Madison: “I actually really enjoyed Six Flags, even though we ended up going there on a day with a tornado warning. We still got to go on a fair amount of rides.”
Ian: “We kind of lucked out with Six Flags because before we went at 11 o’clock, it was raining pretty hard. From when we got there at 12 until 5, when we did the award ceremony, it stopped. We had a perfect amount of time where it wasn’t raining.”
Madison: “We were really lucky.”
Jasmyn: “My favorite part was just being in a big city and having nice weather for a week. We had weather different from what we’re dealing with now, plus green grass.”
Daily News: This was the first time that any of you had ever been to St. Louis? (All agree.) Was this the largest city that you had ever been to?
Taylor: “(after Madison, Ian and Jasmyn say St. Louis was for them) My largest is New York. I’ve been there twice.”
Daily News: I see that you also all saw the musical “Wicked.” (All smile at the experience.) Sounds like you had a good time there. Let’s also talk about the awards ceremony.
Madison: “There were so many kids there.”
Ian: “It was about 630, from different schools and all over.”
Madison: “And we were actually the school that was the furthest away.”
Daily News: Do you have any advice for elementary or middle school students who might consider going on a school performing arts trip?
Madison: “Absolutely do it.”
Taylor: “You make a lot of new friends by joining the choir or a band.”
Jasmyn: “It’s an experience that you won’t be able to get anywhere else.”
Ian: “If you’re debating about doing it or not because you’ll be away from your family for a while, you should still do it. It may be a little nerve-wracking for the first night, but then you’ll get comfortable and really enjoy it.”
Madison: “Music students especially are like a big family and no one’s going to leave anyone out.”