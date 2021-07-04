Fourth of July: Bet you didn't know this

We are all familiar with the Fourth of July as the day our country gained independence from Great Britain in 1776. However, the original date expected to go down in history was July 2, 1776, not July 4.
“The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha in the History of America,” John Adams wrote. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival.”
While the Continental Congress voted in favor of being independent from Great Britain on July 2, the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted July 4.
Americans consume around 150 million hot dogs on the Fourth of July. That’s enough sausage to stretch from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, California, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.
After the Battle of Yorktown in 1781, Massachusetts became the first state to make the Fourth of July a state holiday. It became a national holiday in 1870.
Fireworks have been around since as early as 200 B.C. The tradition of firing off the bright bursts on July 4 began in Philadelphia on the first anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1777.
“At night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated,” The Pennsylvania Evening Post wrote.
Alcohol has historically been used to celebrate the holiday. In 1778, George Washington ignored rations and gave his soldiers double the rum to commemorate the historic day. Today, more beer is sold on the Fourth of July than any other U.S. holiday. Yes, even more than on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Fourth of July is a spendy holiday for food. The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend $7.52 billion on food for the holiday in 2021. But it’s not all barbecue and popsicles. If you’re living in New England, the tradition is to eat salmon and peas on the holiday. If you’re buying the expensive fish for a New England Fourth of July bash, I can see how billions are spent on the holiday’s food each year.
John Adams was reportedly annoyed that Independence Day wasn’t celebrated on July 2, so he would turn down invitations to July 4 celebrations throughout his life, according to Parade. He later died on July 4, along with Thomas Jefferson.
A total of 65 countries have claimed their independence from the British Empire. The United States was the first. By 1913, the British Empire still had control over 23 percent of the world’s population and 24 percent of the world’s total area. The transfer of Hong Kong from the U.K. to China marked the end of the British Empire in 1997, just 24 years ago. Countries have also declared independence from countries like France, Spain, the Soviet Union and the U.S.
