Fourth of July celebration expected to be held in Wahpeton

It looks like the Twin Towns Area will have baseball and fireworks for the the Fourth of July after all.
Chuck Stahl and Lucas Mayes, organizers of the “Light up the sky, on the 4th of July” fundraiser through Helping Out Wherever (HOW), presented Wahpeton Recreation Director LaRee Bumgarner with a check for $7,100 Friday, May 22. In addition to 149 donors who contributed through HOW’s Facebook page, countless individuals participated through Venmo or by direct payments.
“We will have fireworks in Chahinkapa Park as always on July 4,” Bumgarner said.
Corey “Unny” Unruh traditionally provides fireworks for Wahpeton events including the Fourth of July and 2019’s sesquicentennial weekends. Wahpeton Parks and Recreation leaders are considering increased usage of higher-trajectory fireworks, with the idea that spectators can follow social distancing guidelines while still enjoying the the spectacle.
“There is also going to be a Wahpeton-Breckenridge baseball game,” Bumgarner said. “It will begin at 8 p.m. July 4, with fireworks to follow.”
Stahl and Mayes have been longtime supporters of local outdoor activity.
“Parks and Rec. has done so much for everybody here,” not just us,” Stahl said. “Lucas and I met through softball.”
“I remember the first time I talked to Chuck was at the Breckenridge softball diamonds, right after he hit two bombs to the right. I thought, ‘How do you do that?’” Mayes said.
Executives with the North Dakota American Legion announced in April that its 2020 baseball season would be suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, there was consideration about how to hold a Fourth of July event while respecting state and federal guidelines, as well as being mindful of sponsors’ financial situations.
“I put this on our Facebook right away, that we were not going to offer fireworks because we did not want to go to businesses and ask for help at this time,” Bumgarner said.
Within 15 minutes, Stahl reached out to Bumgarner. More or less simultaneously, Mayes had contracted Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer.
“They jumped on board so fast,” Bumgarner said. “It’s truly amazing. They took it and they ran with it.”
From the start of their campaign, Mayes and Stahl said all donations would go directly to Wahpeton Parks and Recreation. The organizers said they would personally cover the fees associated with holding an online fundraiser.
“If for some reason the display can’t happen this year, the money will go toward next year’s,” HOW previously stated.
Contributions to “Light up the sky, on the 4th of July” came from Twin Towns Area residents as well as people in Utah and Nebraska, where HOW sent nearly $1,100 to contribute to flood aid.
Attendees of the July 4 baseball game and fireworks show are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines, staying 6 feet apart from others, not attending if ill, exhibiting coronavirus symptoms or being a member of a potentially at risk group and practicing personal hygiene.
Bumgarner is proud and impressed with not only the donors who took part in Helping Out Wherever’s drive, but Stahl and Mayes.
“The community stepped up, but these guys stepped up first,” she said.
