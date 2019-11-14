Shandi Ryan Cordner, 39, made his initial appearance before Richland County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The Foxhome, Minnesota man is charged with one count of theft of property (possession of stolen property), a class C felony.
Through investigations conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Wahpeton Police Department and Fergus Falls Police Department, Cordner is accused of knowingly receiving, retaining or disposing of property which has been stolen. He allegedly did so between May 18-24, 2019.
On May 24, 2019, a Fairmount, North Dakota man contacted the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Daily News previously reported. He reported several items were missing from his home, which he believed had been unlawfully entered.
The victim said he believed Jessica Steinlicht, Wahpeton, was involved in the unlawful entry because she allegedly was contacting him in the days leading up to May 24. According to the victim, Steinlicht was asking him for money, asking about his whereabouts and asking if she could enter his home so she could access his money.
Wahpeton police officers made contact with Steinlicht in the Walmart parking lot, Wahpeton, on May 24. She was seated in a vehicle with Cordner, previously reported as a third party because he had not been charged.
A search warrant of the vehicle found items including, but not limited to, a checkbook belonging to the victim; a Ruger Mini-14 .223-caliber rifle, multiple firearm magazines and a box of shotgun shells.
That same day, Wahpeton police officers went to a residence in the city. Cordner and Steinlicht were staying in the residence’s basement, according to court documents.
Executing a search warrant at the residence, officers found items including, but not limited to:
• an AR-15 rifle
• a Springfield XDS pistol
• a pistol case with the victim’s name on it
• paperwork beating Cordner’s name
A witness told the Fergus Falls Police Department that Cordner allegedly told her that he had to steal things for money, court documents state. The witness said Cordner mentioned he had a stolen firearm and that he mentioned other items, including a heater than smelled of kerosene.
Officers saw a kerosene heater outside the Wahpeton residence, court documents state. It was reported as stolen from the victim’s home in Fairmount.
“The defendant told an investigator that he knew that Ms. Steinlicht had stolen these items from (the victim’s) home,” court documents state.
Judge Bradley Cruff set Cordner’s bail at $5,000 cash or surety. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is representing the state of North Dakota. According to Moen, Cordner said he will apply for council.
A preliminary hearing is expected to be scheduled once Cordner receives an attorney.
Steinlicht is being represented by attorney Don Krassin, according to court documents.
North Dakota court records show Cordner entered not guilty pleas for class C felony charges of burglary and theft (taking between $1,000-$10,000) in Cass County District Court on Oct. 3, 2019. A felony dispensational conference is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
The May 24, 2019 incident in Wahpeton where officers made contact with Cordner included his arrest.
“He was extradited to Minnesota on charges out of Otter Tail County,” Daily News previously reported. “Cordner is charged with five felony charges and two misdemeanors.”
The charges included burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, domestic abuse and domestic assault. They were related to a May 24 incident that started in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and ended in Rothsay, Minnesota.
In September 2018, one felony and two misdemeanor domestic violence charges filed against Cordner were dismissed in Wilkin County District Court. Based on subsequent information obtained by the Breckenridge Police Department, the Wilkin County Attorney’s office determined there was no longer probable cause to support the charges.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Cordner was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday, Nov. 13.
