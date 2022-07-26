Foxhome woman arrested on eight animal mistreatment charges

Michelle Renee Karch

Early Tuesday, July 26, Michelle Karch, 40, was booked into the Wilkin County Jail on eight counts of animal mistreatment. The Foxhome, Minnesota, woman faces four felonies, two gross misdemeanors and two misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant’s offenses were committed between April 18, 2022, and June 22, 2022.



