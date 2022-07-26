Foxhome woman arrested on eight animal mistreatment charges

Early Tuesday, July 26, Michelle Karch, 40, was booked into the Wilkin County Jail on eight counts of animal mistreatment. The Foxhome, Minnesota, woman faces four felonies, two gross misdemeanors and two misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, the defendant’s offenses were committed between April 18, 2022, and June 22, 2022.
Karch obtained two felony charges for animal torture resulting in the death of two dogs. Evidence of the dogs, one recently dead, and the skeletal remains of the other, were found in her garage, according to the criminal complaint. She picked up a third charge for animal torture, however, it was only deemed a gross misdemeanor because the dog only sustained substantial bodily harm.
Her two other felony charges were regarding animal cruelty resulting in death. The final gross misdemeanor charge was the same, however, only resulting in substantial bodily harm. Her final two charges were deemed misdemeanors regarding the deprivation of food, water and shelter to the dogs.
Deputies Ryan Hansen and Derek Tollefson from the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office originally responded June 18, on reports of animal abuse and two dead dogs. According to the first reporting party, they dropped off their dog with Karch four months ago, and when they came back, they found the dogs in Karch’s garage.
The defendant said the first reporting party dropped off their dog last fall. She told them their dog ran away because she didn’t have the heart to tell them their dog was dead. The skeletal remains deputies found in Karch’s garage are believed to belong to the first reporting party’s dog.
Responding deputies found one malnourished dog alive in Karch’s garage, which was taken to the Dakota Veterinary Clinic in Wahpeton. Later, the veterinarian informed deputies that the dog had no muscles on its hip bones and a bath took over an hour due to burs in its coat.
The defendant originally told deputies that the dogs died of a disease which she did not know the name of. After not providing deputies with the promised veterinary paperwork, they contacted the Animal Humane Society regarding the matter.
According to the criminal complaint, later, Karch told deputies the dogs had parvo, but could not name the medications the dogs were taking. Canine parvovirus can cause lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain or bloating, vomiting and severe diarrhea, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The virus has a high mortality rate and is transmitted through direct or indirect contact with infected dogs or their feces.
The veterinarian caring for the dog stated the dog did not in fact have parvo, and was severely emaciated solely due to lack of food.
Two more complaints regarding the defendant came in on June 21, about a dog tied up outside the property without food or water.
“Deputy Brandon Spanswick arrived and observed a brown and white colored dog tied to a tree,” the complaint stated. “The temperature was 79 degrees at this time. There were dishes by the deck, but no food or water was located for this dog.”
The dog was taken to the vet by deputies. Later, the defendant called deputy Hansen and said the dog was only outside for a few hours, but according to witnesses the dog was outside from 7 a.m. until deputies arrived at approximately 6:10 p.m.
Sheriff Tony Harris said both dogs taken from the property lived and are currently housed at the Dakota Veterinary Clinic.
A search warrant was executed on June 22, by Deputies Ryan Beattie and Hansen. The deputies searched the house and the pole barn on the property, finding cats who appeared to have no food or water and a full litter box, and a pony and horse in good condition but also appeared to have no food.
“Deputy Beattie informed the defendant that this was the most abhorrent conditions in which he had seen dogs being kept in all his time in law enforcement,” the complaint stated.
The maximum penalty for felony animal torture and felony animal cruelty is two years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for gross misdemeanor animal torture and gross misdemeanor animal cruelty is one year in jail and/or $3,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor animal food/shelter deprivation is 90 days in jail and/or $1,000 in fines.
Karch is scheduled to be seen in court for an initial appearance Tuesday, Aug. 2. Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will be the prosecuting attorney for this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.