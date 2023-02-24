Foxhome woman charged with animal mistreatment begins jury trial March 8

In July 2022, Michelle Karch, 40, was booked into Wilkin County Jail on eight counts of animal mistreatment that were allegedly committed between the months of April and June.
After months on conditional release, Karch is due back in court on March 8, facing a jury and being deemed guilty or not guilty for her charges.
Karch obtained two felony charges for animal torture resulting in the death of two dogs. Evidence of the dogs, one recently dead, and the skeletal remains of the other, were found in her garage, according to the criminal complaint. She picked up a third charge for animal torture, however, it was only deemed a gross misdemeanor because the dog only sustained substantial bodily harm.
Her two other felony charges were regarding animal cruelty resulting in death. The final gross misdemeanor charge was the same, however, only resulting in substantial bodily harm. Her final two charges were deemed misdemeanors regarding the deprivation of food, water and shelter to the dogs.
The maximum penalty for felony animal torture and felony animal cruelty is two years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for gross misdemeanor animal torture and gross misdemeanor animal cruelty is one year in jail and/or $3,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor animal food/shelter deprivation is 90 days in jail and/or $1,000 in fines.