Foxhome woman charged with animal mistreatment begins jury trial March 8

Michelle Renee Karch

In July 2022, Michelle Karch, 40, was booked into Wilkin County Jail on eight counts of animal mistreatment that were allegedly committed between the months of April and June.

After months on conditional release, Karch is due back in court on March 8, facing a jury and being deemed guilty or not guilty for her charges.



