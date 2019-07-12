They’re approaching a combined 130 years of religious consecration to Christ.
Sister M. Leonida Schmidt is celebrating a jubilee of 70 years in 2019. Sister Elaine Marie Roggenbuck, 60, is celebrating a jubilee of 60 years. They are members of the Franciscan Sisters of Dillingen, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Most Rev. John T. Folda, Bishop of Fargo, celebrated a Saturday, June 8 mass for the sisters’ jubilee. Both sisters renewed their vows to “live for the duration of their lives” following Jesus according to their Franciscan rule and constitutions.
“Sisters, on the part of Almighty God, if you live up to these things until the end of your life, I promise you everlasting life,” said Bishop Folda, giving a call to persevere.
Numerous guests concelebrated and assisted at the mass, the Franciscan Sisters said in a release.
Concelebrates included Very Rev. Father Dale Lagodinski, Father Jimmy Tiu, and Father Kurt Gunwall. Assistants included Rev. Mr. Douglas Campbell, Wahpeton, and Rev. Mr. Joseph Leitner, Valley City, North Dakota.
“Deacon Leitner is a cousin of Sister Elaine Marie,” the sisters continue. “Present to help celebrate were many family members and friends of the sisters.”
Sister Leonida has been teaching since her first profession in 1949. Her first assignment, from 1949-1953, was to St. John the Baptist School, a grade school for the children of faculty members and employees of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.
Her last 27 years of service as a full-time educator were at St. John’s Catholic School, Wahpeton. They included 25 years as school principal.
Sister Leonida was also principal at St. Boniface, Lidgerwood, North Dakota; and Holy Family, Grand Forks, North Dakota. Additionally, she taught at St. Francis Academy, Hankinson, North Dakota; and Towner Public School, Towner, North Dakota.
“The National Catholic Educational Association selected Sister Leonida as their NCEA Distinguished Principal Award winner at their annual conference in 1989, in Washington, D.C.,” the sisters continue.
Elected to the General Council of her international congregation in 1996, Sister Leonida served in Rome for three years. Following her return from Italy, she substitute taught for area schools until an eye condition led her to the difficult decision to permanently leave the classroom. She resides now at St. Francis Convent in Hankinson, where she helps out with various duties in the convent.
Sister Elaine Marie also started out her years of service as an educator.
She taught from 1959-1972 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, as well as Napoleon, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Rugby and Grand Forks, North Dakota. Following the 1972 school year, Sister Elaine Marie was asked to move into the field of long-term care.
It was then that she began working at St. Anne’s Guest Home in Grand Forks, a residence providing basic care for elderly or vulnerable adults.
“Sister Elaine Marie has worn many hats over the nearly five decades of loving service to those living at St. Anne’s: administrator, local superior of the convent community and business manager; musician for the masses and special events at St. Anne’s; she has been a member of Service Providers for Seniors in Grand Forks; and currently serves on the boards of St. Anne’s, and of St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson,” the sisters continue.
Known in Grand Forks for her musical talent, Sister Elaine Marie is a member of a local accordion club that performed publicly for many years.
The sisters’ actual profession anniversaries will occur later this summer.
“Sister Leonida made her vows 70 years ago on August 11, 1949,” the sisters continued. “Sister Elaine Marie professed her vows 60 years ago on July 18, 1959.”
