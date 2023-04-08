Frank ❤ New York

This year, Frank saw five Broadway shows, mostly musicals. It began with ‘Sweeney Todd’ starring Josh Groban, then ‘Chicago’ featuring Jinkx Monsoon, ‘Kimberly Akimbo,’ ‘Leopoldstadt’ and ‘Hadestown.’ He still has 20 more theaters to visit.
Museums are excellent places to go while traveling. Since 2015, Frank’s seen the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, American Museum of Natural History, Guggenheim Museum, Paley Center for Media, New York Public Library and the Brooklyn Museum, pictured.
‘News’ by Isamu Noguchi is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza. It honors the building’s original use as the Associated Press headquarters. Look closely and you’ll see how information is shared, a story is written, photos are taken, a paper is published and the public is informed.
Atlas outside the International Building, the Olympic Tower and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. ‘I loved taking the walking art and architecture tour at Rockefeller Center,’ Frank said. ‘It really opened my eyes.’
Last September, Frank mentioned his great-grandfather, artist John Gelsavage. The New York Public Library found John’s 1962 print, ‘Women at Work,’ and digitized it. ‘I’m proud that so many people will be able to see this piece and be inspired or moved,’ Frank said.
Richland County Reporter Frank Stanko, recently returned from his annual spring vacation in New York City, shares some photos. The trip continued his dream of seeing a show in all 41 Broadway theaters.