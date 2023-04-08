Frank ❤ New York

Richland County Reporter Frank Stanko, recently returned from his annual spring vacation in New York City, shares some photos. The trip continued his dream of seeing a show in all 41 Broadway theaters.

‘Aside from some rain, the weather was pleasant and spring-like,’ Frank said. ‘Despite the warmer temperatures, I was a little surprised to see them removing the ice from the Rockefeller Center rink.’
This year, Frank saw five Broadway shows, mostly musicals. It began with ‘Sweeney Todd’ starring Josh Groban, then ‘Chicago’ featuring Jinkx Monsoon, ‘Kimberly Akimbo,’ ‘Leopoldstadt’ and ‘Hadestown.’ He still has 20 more theaters to visit.
Museums are excellent places to go while traveling. Since 2015, Frank’s seen the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, American Museum of Natural History, Guggenheim Museum, Paley Center for Media, New York Public Library and the Brooklyn Museum, pictured.
The Brooklyn Museum exhibited fashions by the late Thierry Mugler. The red feathered, sequined piece was once worn by Cardi B.
Edith Wharton, author of ‘The Age of Innocence,’ would certainly be at home in this Victorian parlor exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum.
Even currently empty spaces, like this great hall, are majestic.
‘News’ by Isamu Noguchi is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza. It honors the building’s original use as the Associated Press headquarters. Look closely and you’ll see how information is shared, a story is written, photos are taken, a paper is published and the public is informed.
Directly next door to ’30 Rock,’ NBC’s headquarters, is Radio City Music Hall. ‘I didn’t see a show there this time around — but I’ve got plenty of opportunities to do so in the future,’ Frank said.
Atlas outside the International Building, the Olympic Tower and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. ‘I loved taking the walking art and architecture tour at Rockefeller Center,’ Frank said. ‘It really opened my eyes.’
‘Some of those skyscrapers don’t have much character,’ Frank said. ‘Still, you can’t beat the views from Top of the Rock.’
‘I wish it wasn’t quite so hazy when I saw the Empire State Building,’ Frank said. ‘Ah well, it’s always worth seeing. That was the highlight of my 2022 trip, the view from up there.’
Last September, Frank mentioned his great-grandfather, artist John Gelsavage. The New York Public Library found John’s 1962 print, ‘Women at Work,’ and digitized it. ‘I’m proud that so many people will be able to see this piece and be inspired or moved,’ Frank said.
The Paley Center for Media concluded an exhibit on Black musical artists. Memorabilia included 1960s outfits worn by The Supremes.
‘I’m not much for selfies, but this is okay,’ Frank said.


