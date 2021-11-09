Frankl convicted of 7 counts of felony criminal sexual conduct

Following a four-day jury trial, a Breckenridge, Minnesota, man was convicted Monday night, Nov. 8, of seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct of varying degrees for the sexual assault of two minors on multiple occasions. Casey Frankl, 35, was acquitted of one charge.
Frankl was charged in March 2021 with eight counts of felony criminal sexual conduct after the two victims, both under the age of 13, participated in forensic interviews in February 2021, according to the criminal complaint. The first victim said the conduct occurred three times in different locations. The second victim recalled two separate incidents, the complaint stated.
Frankl pleaded not guilty to the first five charges in April 2021, according to court documents. His jury trial was initially scheduled for July 2021, but Frankl failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was apprehended Sept. 7, 2021, in Fargo, North Dakota, by the Fargo Police Department. He is currently being detained in Wilkin County Jail.
Frankl was previously convicted of criminal abuse of or cruelty to a minor and sent to prison in 2014 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, according to an Aberdeen News article. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and five months suspended, the article stated.
Years suspended refers to a judge’s decision to delay a defendant’s serving of a sentence after they have been found guilty in order to allow them to perform a period of probation.
Frankl’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022. The maximum penalty for first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges — penetration or contact with a person under 13 is not more than 30 years, or to payment of a fine of $40,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges — victim under 13 and significant relationship with a victim under 16 is not more than 25 years, or to payment of a fine of $35,000, or both.
