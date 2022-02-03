Frankl sentenced to 39 years in prison

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man convicted of sexually assaulting two minors on multiple occasions was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 1 to 39 years in prison.
Casey Frankl will have the possibility of supervised release after serving two-thirds of his sentence — or 26 years — behind bars, Wilkin County Attorney Joe Glasrud said. He will also be subject to lifetime conditional release upon the completion of his sentence, meaning he could be sent back to prison if he were in violation of the conditions of his release.
Frankl, 35, was transported to Minnesota Correctional Facility - St. Cloud and will be required to register as a predatory offender. He was credited for the 152 days he had already served in jail.
In March 2021, Frankl was charged with eight counts of felony criminal sexual conduct after his two victims, both under the age of 13, participated in forensic interviews in February 2021, Daily News previously reported.
Frankl failed to appear for a July 2021 jury trial and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was apprehended Sept. 7, 2021, in Fargo, North Dakota, by the Fargo Police Department. Frankl’s jury trial lasted three days, and on Nov. 9, he was convicted of seven of the eight counts of felony criminal sexual conduct.
Three of Frankl’s convictions were sentenced Tuesday. The other four were considered lesser included offenses, Glasrud said, so they were not sentenced.
“All of those sentences were in accordance with Minnesota sentencing guidelines which do give a set prison sentence,” Glasrud said.
