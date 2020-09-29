Breckenridge Family Community Center, located at Sixth Street North and Beede Avenue, began a free after school program Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The program will operate Monday through Thursday from 2:30-5 p.m. throughout the school year. The program can accommodate children over the age of 10.
Mandy Steinberger has been manager of the Family Community Center for the past three school seasons. Steinberger, who homeschools her three children, said the program tries to be open when the schools are open, although this season she had to begin the program about a month later than school started.
This year, the after school program will look a little different, she said. Children will be let in one at a time and must use hand sanitizer and undergo a temperature check at the door. Inside, the maximum capacity is 15 people and everyone must wear a mask.
Children can attend the program on a first-come-first-serve basis, but Steinberger said she would consider a sign-up system if attendance was consistently full.
“The balance is making sure we’re doing things safely, but allowing these kids the opportunity to still have connections in a safe environment,” Steinberger said.
Breckenridge Public School District also has an after school program called Fun Club, open to sixth graders and younger. Dee Nelson, coordinator for School Age Child Care, said her program can accommodate 50 students and costs $3 per hour for parents.
Like the Family Community Center, Fun Club caps classrooms at 15 people and follows all CDC guidelines for meeting inside a public space. Nelson said she has a team of helpers, many of whom are returning from previous years, who oversee the kids.
Nelson said Fun Club accepts students from St. Mary’s School and as far south as Campbell-Tintah Public Schools. Fun Club prides itself on its interactive fun, where kids aren’t afraid to get dirty.
Nelson describes herself as the “fun grandma.” With her three boys grown up and graduated from college, Fun Club is a welcome time to be around children again. Although this year, the Fun Club team is taking precautions to prevent a spread of COVID-19.
On a smaller scale, the Family Community Center is already prepared for social distancing, Steinberger said, with the pool and game tables six feet apart and the chairs stacked against the wall. Mismatched benches and couches sit on opposite sides of the room.
On Monday, six kids showed up for the Family Community Center program. Steinberger said it can take time to get the word out about the program, so the first day of the season is usually low attendance.
Last year, activities included cards, board games, air hockey and foosball. This year, Steinberger has been busy planning activities for the children that don’t involve much contact, such as charades, pool and bingo. Steinberger also plans to use the “idea box,” a plastic tub where children can collect ideas for activities.
As the children played pool and lounged on the couches, Steinberger watched for anything that didn’t align with the new procedures. When someone’s mask was below their nose, she motioned for them to adjust it. If the children got too close to each other, she gently reminded them to refrain from touching.
Steinberger said something that makes their after school program unique is their demand for rules and respect. Steinberger said they want the children to be the best they can be, and each child must follow a list of expectations, such as “clean up after yourselves” and “be respectful to everyone and all property.”
When the youth filed out the door at the end of the day, one yelled, “I’ll probably be back tomorrow!"
Steinberger and Assistant Manager Mandy Nelson, whose first day was Sept. 28, said they were pleased with the program’s launch. The kids were not phased by the new procedures, they were just happy to be back, Steinberger said.
Steinberger and Mandy Nelson are currently the only two employees, but they are looking to hire a third person to help when Steinberger is unavailable. Mandy Nelson said she loves working with kids and is looking forward to meeting everyone. Like Steinberger, she homeschools her five boys, something she said helped prepare her for this position.
“I thought, ‘If I can handle the noise in my house, I’m probably going to be OK in this spread-out environment,’” Mandy Nelson joked.
The Family Community Center is funded through the city of Breckenridge, and depending on budget, can usually operate at least through April of each school year.
