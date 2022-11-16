Gov. Tim Walz announced households will be able to receive four additional at-home COVID-19 tests prior to Thanksgiving. The Tuesday, Nov. 15 announcement came just a week after Walz was elected to another term as Minnesota’s governor.
“Each of us can do our part to protect the health of our loved ones this Thanksgiving – taking a COVID test is one of the best ways to do that,” Walz said. “Thanks to this program, all Minnesota households have the option to test before gathering with friends and family for the holiday.”
Minnesotans can order these tests on mn.gov/covid19 if they’ve previously ordered tests from the same site. Folks can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 public hotline 1-833-431-2053.
“We’re doing our part to remove any barriers for Minnesotans to test for COVID before gathering this Thanksgiving,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “These additional tests are free, easy to order, and will be delivered to your doorstep. Testing for COVID is one simple way to stay healthy around the holidays.”
All Minnesotans should be eligible for the state’s tests, according to the governor’s office. Other community organizations may have tests available and folks can also walk in or schedule an appointment at the state’s free community testing sites.
The closest state facility to Wilkin County citizens is in Moorhead, Minnesota.
As the weather continues to drop and holiday season ceaselessly approaches, cases will begin to spike, according to data from 2020 and 2021. The DOH will have any information available for testing, vaccines and treatment on its website.
