Gov. Tim Walz announced households will be able to receive four additional at-home COVID-19 tests prior to Thanksgiving. The Tuesday, Nov. 15 announcement came just a week after Walz was elected to another term as Minnesota’s governor.

“Each of us can do our part to protect the health of our loved ones this Thanksgiving – taking a COVID test is one of the best ways to do that,” Walz said. “Thanks to this program, all Minnesota households have the option to test before gathering with friends and family for the holiday.”



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 