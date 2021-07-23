“This is about as good as it gets,” Tilford Kroshus said Wednesday, July 21 at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, Wahpeton.
Kroshus celebrated his upcoming 86th birthday with the Music in the Park audience (including young dancer Evelyn Field, 7) and bandmates Greg Goerdt, guitar, Jimmy Hoaby, drums, Shari Bosch, bass, and Ed Moore, keyboards.
Free concerts at outdoor venues in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, will be given by local musicians and bands including Kroshus & Krew. The family-friendly events are part of the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival, Thursday, July 29-Friday, July 30, and Jam Camp, Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 1.
“It’s free music, the festival, and this is our second year,” Moore said. “If we can keep the support of our sponsors and also the donations we’ve gotten from people that aren’t necessarily a sponsor for upcoming years, then we’ll be able to keep this free.”
The Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp continues the mission of the late Dr. Dave Engstrom. Following the inaugural festival, Engstrom shared his optimism that more young people would attend and perhaps be inspired to become musicians themselves. Myrna Ball, Moore and Ted Pietron, part of the organizing team, gave an update on pre-event progress.
“With the Jam Camp, we’re trying to perpetuate Dave dream of people being onstage and being able to perform. It’s keeping the music going,” Pietron said.
“No matter what level of player a person is, we have room for them in our Jam Camp,” Moore said.
It is still possible to register for the Jam Camp, which is being taught by professional musicians. Registration can be done by contacting Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries at 701-591-2109. The cost is $70 if registering in advance and $90 for last-minute signups. There will be four sessions with the instructors, beginning at 9 a.m., on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.
“On-stage performances by the camp participants in Breckenridge’s Welles Park are at 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, during a potluck lunch after a musical community worship service,” states a press release for the festival and jam camp.
The festival’s lineup of performers includes:
Thursday, July 29
• Kroshus and Krew, 12-2 p.m., Heritage Square Plaza, Wahpeton
• JDCEE, 2-4 p.m., Welles Park
• The Jim Wilson Band, 4-5 p.m., Welles Park
• Steve Worner, 4-6 p.m., Heritage Square Plaza
• October Road, 6-9 p.m., Chahinkapa Football Field, Wahpeton
• Whiskey Creek, 9-11:30 p.m., Chahinkapa Football Field
Friday, July 30
• On the Mend, 12-2 p.m., Welles Park
• Souled Out, 2-4 p.m., Welles Park
• The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, 4-6 p.m., Welles Park
• Whiskey Creek, 6-9 p.m., Fourth Street North between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North, Wahpeton
• Passion, 9-11:30 p.m., Fourth Street North between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North
Jam Camp instructors include North Dakota State College of Science Choral Director Bryan Poyzer, Instrumental Music Director Dr. Adam Hollingsworth, guitarist Tony Grubb, whose experience includes touring with Linda Ronstadt’s band, keyboardist Moore and Pastor Jake Dyrhaug, Bethel Lutheran Church, a performer of multiple instruments.
“I lived with Dave for 20 years and during the pandemic, he started teaching me the guitar,” Ball remembered.
Supporters and members of the local music community gathered last Wednesday for Kroshus & Krew’s concert and to celebrate Kroshus’ birthday.
“I’m going to do a Christmas song,” Kroshus said, leading into Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World.”
“It’s July. This isn’t the Hallmark Channel,” Moore joked.
The Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp is made possible thanks to David Engstrom, M.D., the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, Vision Ford, Bell Bank, NDSCS Music, the Red Door Art Gallery, The Boiler Room, Firehouse Pub, Skydive Fargo, Busch Plumbing and Excavating, KBMW, Tractor Supply Co. and Daily News.
“This is family-oriented, community-based and an opportunity to have fun,” Pietron said.
“And it’s free. Free-free-free,” Moore said.
Look to Daily News for coverage of the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp.
