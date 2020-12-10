Free, musical light show embodies holiday joy

Wilkin County, Minnesota, resident Jim Miranowski, 69, wanted to find a way to bring joy to his community, particularly after a year full of hardships and loss. Joy came in the form of 20 evergreen trees and 15 arches, wrapped tightly in lights that bounce along to the beat of music on a specially programmed radio station.
The trees and arches, which line his property, seem to dance along to Christmas tunes in a vibrant 20-minute show that Miranowski hopes will attract the community this season. Miranowski, who lives at 1846 250th St. near Kent, Minnesota, said the road he lives on is wide enough for cars to park on the side and enjoy the lights. He runs the show everyday from 4:30-10:30 p.m.
All the audience needs to do is drive down 250th Street until they have a good view of the performance, tune their radio station to 88.1 FM and turn on their parking lights to ensure safety in the dark.
“I thought this year it’d be kinda nice to share it with other people,” Miranowski said. “It’s something that everyone can enjoy and feel comfortable with.”
The light show has already attracted people each night, Miranowski said. On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 10, he said six vehicles were parked on the road to watch the performance. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. One woman who watched the show Wednesday said it nearly brought tears to her eyes, Miranowski said.
Miranowski was inspired years ago by a similar light show he had seen in Bismarck, North Dakota, run by the Witz family. The show, “Lights on Chestnut,” attracted thousands of community members over the years.
“They’re [the Witzs] up in age too, but I think family and friends helped them. I think they stuck a lot of money into it, but they said, ‘Just to see the smile on peoples’ faces, it’s pretty cheap,’” Miranowski said.
Three years ago, Miranowski approached Travis Tischer, owner of Dakota Designs, with an intricate idea: programming and designing a musical, interactive light show for his evergreen trees. Tischer, who has been stringing up holiday bulbs around Wahpeton for the past five years and has a mobile DJ business, saw the project as a way to marry the two skills.
“I have a passion for music and a passion for the production side of it, so that’s what interested me in it,” Tischer said.
Miranowski also had the help of his nephew Mark Knutson, his cousin Leon Miranowski, Scott Mueller of Mueller Electric in Wahpeton and Nielsen Electric TV & Appliance Center in Wahpeton.
Each person and business had a part to play. Knutson said he had the “easy job” of building the 15 rebar arches, which could be bent into shape. Leon Miranowski helped build a star of lights that Jim Miranowski hung on his silo last year.
Miranowski needed something to hold the circuit boards and electrical components because they cannot get below 30 degrees, he said. Nielsen Electric TV & Appliance Center gave Miranowski an old, upright freezer that was in their junk yard because of its insulation. Mueller of Mueller Electric then put the electrical equipment in the old freezer and screwed in a 40 watt light bulb that maintains a steady temperature of 50 degrees.
Tischer had the largest undertaking of them all. Sixteen of the evergreens are on their own channel and each arch has three channels. The 20 trees are decked out in around 4,500 bulbs, while the arches are strung with over 9,000 bulbs. The entire system contains about three miles of wire, Tischer said. Each song takes four to six hours to program and Tischer reprogrammed every song in the show this year, he said.
“I hadn’t heard much about it until basically the finished product,” Knutson said. “I didn’t know what to expect. At first, [with] the undertaking, I thought he [Miranowski] was a little crazy, you know, it’s a lot of work.”
Although Miranowski did not want to share how much the project cost, he said what he spent was well worth it.
“It’s like going to Las Vegas and coming home a winner,” Miranowski joked.
Above all, Miranowski hopes he can brighten this season with an activity that everyone feels safe participating in. Whether people come bearing a thermos of hot chocolate or a bowl of popcorn, Miranowski hopes the community will bring their families and watch the whole show from the comfort of their cars.
Miranowski lives at 1846 250th St. in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Travel via US-75, turn right on County Highway 3, then take a right on 250th Street/County Road 20 and drive for a little over a mile.
Miranowski’s only directions are to turn off your headlights and turn on your parking lights so as not to draw attention away from the show, tune into radio station 88.1 FM and enjoy the show. The station plays clearly around a three-quarter mile radius of Miranowski’s house.
