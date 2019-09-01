BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has scheduled free training sessions for produce growers across the state.
“Fruit and vegetable growers and others interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule, Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), and co-management of natural resources and food safety should attend,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Attending a session will satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party on a farm to complete food safety training recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.”
The sessions will be held:
• Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Dakota College at Bottineau in the Thatcher building, McMaster conference room, 105 Simrall Blvd., Bottineau
• Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Jon L. Wanzek Center for Scouting, 4200 19th Ave. S., Fargo
• Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Baymont Inn & Suites, 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan (one day prior to state local foods conference)
• Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Bowman Lodge & Convention Center, 207 US-12, Bowman
Topics to be covered include:
• Introduction to produce safety
• Worker health, hygiene and training
• Soil amendments
• Wildlife, domesticated animals and land use
• Agricultural water
• Postharvest handling and sanitation
• How to develop a farm food safety plan
The sessions are a full day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. To ask questions about either the sessions or the FSMA Produce Safety Rule, please contact Jamie Good, local foods specialist, at 701-328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov. To register, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/psr.
