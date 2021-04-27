Free scavenger hunt in Twin Towns Saturday

Breckenridge Early Childhood Family Education and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation are hosting a free scavenger hunt through the Twin Towns from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
The family-friendly event will begin at Breckenridge Elementary School, near Door 2. Families can pick up clues and a passport between 9-9:30 a.m. before embarking on their searches.
There will be a total of six locations in Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Families will receive a stamp on their passport when they reach a correct location. Once the passport is full, families will take it back to the school by 11 a.m. for a family fun prize basket.
Families should pre-register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0b4fa9a929aafa7-spring or email holzworthl@breckenridge.k12.mn.us. Please call 218-643-6681 with any questions.
