BeMobile Verizon is excited to announce it’s Seventh Annual Back Pack Give Away. In an effort to support parents as the school year approaches, BeMobile will be sharing backpacks filled with school supplies at no cost.
The event will be held in each BeMobile Verizon location from August 4-7, during regular business hours, which can be found at bemobile.com.
In light of the current operating conditions for retail stores, additional precautions will be taken for this year’s event.
Backpacks will be distributed over multiple days and parents or guardians may call ahead to reserve up to three backpacks for pickup in order to prevent a concentration of people and make proper distancing easier.
Remaining backpacks will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Backpacks will be handled only by employees and given directly to the person receiving the backpack.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks and sanitizer will be available at each location. Children are not required to be present to pick up backpacks and no purchase is necessary.
“This one of our favorite events each year. Giving back to the community is so important to each and every one of us at BeMobile,” Jason Prinsen, Director of Sales and Marketing at BeMobile, said. “ Our teams are excited to hand out backpacks and supplies to families. We are thankful to our employees, guests, and communities for participating again in our annual event.”
During the event, BeMobile will be giving away nearly 5,000 backpacks to local children. Any questions regarding this event please contact your local BeMobile Verizon.
About BeMobile Verizon
BeMobile Verizon has been keeping communities connected since 2000.
Since opening our neighborhood Verizon stores have expanded to include 55 stores in 5 states (Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin). Our corporate headquarters is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Learn more about BeMobile at bemobile.com
