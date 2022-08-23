Free senior Moving For Better Balances classes starting

Tai Ji Quan is an exercise program helping older adults improve their balance and reduce the likelihood of falling, according to the NDSU Extension office in Richland County, N.D. Local classes are starting in September.

What’s going on? Tai Ji Quan, or Moving For Better Balance classes.

When and how much? Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning Wednesday Sept. 7, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., for eight weeks through Friday, Nov. 4, and it doesn’t cost a thing.



