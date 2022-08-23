Free senior Moving For Better Balances classes starting

What’s going on? Tai Ji Quan, or Moving For Better Balance classes.
When and how much? Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning Wednesday Sept. 7, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., for eight weeks through Friday, Nov. 4, and it doesn’t cost a thing.
Where, and do I have to make a great commitment? The Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton. You may attend as many classes during the week as you can. The best results are attained by attending at least two times a week, according to class information.
What will I learn? Balance skills, good body alignment and coordinated movements in a circular, flowing motion. “Fall is a great time to think about fall prevention,” states the North Dakota State University Extension office in Richland County, North Dakota.
What’s the reasoning behind these classes? “Tai Ji Quan is an exercise program helping older adults improve their balance and reduce the likelihood of falling,” according to the Extension office. “Research has shown that people who complete the program are half as likely to fall and are less fearful of falling.”
Who are these classes available to? People who are able to walk (canes and walkers are fine) and are interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength.
Sounds great, how do I register? Contact Ronda Gripentrog, family and community wellness agent with the local NDSU Extension. She can be reached by calling 701-642-7793 or emailing ronda.gripentrog@ndsu.edu.
I’m disabled, should I make any special arrangements? Requests for accommodations related to disability should be made to Gripentrog at 701-642-7793 by Aug. 31, 2022.
What else should I know? There will be no classes on Friday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 3.
