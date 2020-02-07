Free tax preparation services for Minnesotans

Tax season is open and the Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering free tax preparation assistance to those who qualify across the state.
Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership in Breckenridge, Minnesota is one of 200 sites that is offering assistance for those filing income tax and property tax refund returns.
“Thousands of Minnesotans are eligible for free tax preparation services or free tax preparation software this tax season,” Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said. “These free services help make filing easier and can help you accurately and securely file your income tax return and claim any refund that you may be entitled to receive.”
Filing taxes are due on April 15 but Velma Bjorgum, tax preparer and H&R Block franchise owner in Wahpeton, North Dakota, recommends having taxes complete as soon as possible.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax-Aide are two free tax preparation programs offered to those who qualify where volunteers will help Minnesotans prepare their federal and state returns.
The volunteers are certified by the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) for both programs.
Minnesotans can qualify for the VITA program if they are age 60 or older, a person with a disability, speak limited to no English or have an annual income of less than $56,000.
In 2019, the VITA program prepared more than 71,000 tax returns, more than 75,000 Minnesota income tax returns and nearly 57,000 property tax refund returns for the state’s taxpayers.
The AARP Tax-Aide program offers free tax preparation for all Minnesotans age 50 or older and does not have any income restrictions.
Lakes and Prairies Wilkin County office is located at 421 Nebraska Ave in Breckenridge and can be contacted at 218-643-2888.
