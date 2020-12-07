WAHPETON — Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living, Inc. held our annual awards event virtually this year. We came together to celebrate the work others are doing for people living with disabilities.
Throughout November, we recognized volunteers, people who stand up for disability rights and employers who are supporters of employing people with disabilities. Their commitment to empowering people with disabilities and creating an environment for all to participate and live independently does not go unnoticed.
The individuals and organizations recognized were:
• Youth Advocate of the Year: Kammie Bleu Fouquette, Erhard, Minnesota
• Advocate of the Year: Brenda Neubauer, Fargo, North Dakota
• Volunteer of the Year: Fix It Forward Ministry, Moorhead, Minnesota
• Larry Chial Leadership Award: Paulette Wood, Georgetown, Minnesota
• Accessibility of the Year: Jamestown Sensory Garden, Jamestown, North Dakota
• Employer of the Year: Dr. Dawn’s Pet Stop, Jamestown
• Distinguished Service Award: Nancy Voss, Fergus Falls, Minnesota
Thank you for making a difference for people with disabilities in all our communities.
Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living, Inc. is a non-profit disability rights organization that has been serving people with disabilities for over 30 years.
Our mission is to provide services that increase independence for people with disabilities. Our vision is that people with disabilities are equal and valued participants in society.
Our services are available to people of any age with any disability, free of charge.
We have offices located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, as well as Fargo, Wahpeton, Lisbon, and Jamestown, North Dakota.
