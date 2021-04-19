From pollinators to focal points, gardening season is here

The Twin Towns community held a virtual spring gardening workshop, sponsored by Pretty Bloomers Garden Club, Breckenridge Community Education and North Dakota State University Richland County Master Gardeners.
NDSU Extension Specialist and Associate Professor Esther McGinnis presented on the best plants and varieties to attract pollinators, such as bees, butterflies and flies. NDSU Extension Horticulture Agent Don Kinzler presented on ways to improve home landscaping.
“It’s very important to always have a plant blooming in your garden,” McGinnis said.
The best native plants for attracting pollinators are false indigo, aster, sedum and bee balm. Each of the plants had successful cultivars, or a plant variety that has been cultivated through selective breeding.
False indigos, or Baptisias, were found to attract more bees than any other pollinator, McGinnis said. Many of the plant varieties have tall stems, with petite, but vibrant, flowers surrounding each stem.
McGinnis said the plants look good in a garden, but aren’t as proficient in attracting pollinators as some of the others, like bee balm. Blister beetles are attracted to Baptisias, so McGinnis warned those who may live near an alfalfa field.
“Baptisia is a very important plant because we don’t have as many pollinator plants that bloom in June,” McGinnis said. “While it didn’t attract as many bees as the other species, that’s to be expected because we don’t have as many pollinators that are active in June.”
Bee balm, hence the name, was found to be favored by bumble and wild bees, as well as flies and butterflies. Bee balm can have a variety of appearances. The Grand Parade variety has a compact form and grows smaller than other bee balm varieties. It also has a spray of hot pink flowers, adding to its landscape rating, McGinnis said.
Sedums were the most popular plant among all three pollinators. The Autumn Joy and Autumn Fire varieties of sedum attracted the most bees, McGinnis said. The two varieties remain fairly short and have dense clumps of pale pink and orange flowers.
“Tall sedums are very important in our garden, too,” McGinnis said. “We like to have fall-blooming plants. It makes our gardens look really polished and our neighbors think we’re thinking ahead to have something in our gardens that blooms during all the seasons.”
Asters also attracted many pollinators but had an array of appearances. One of the best pollinator varieties was large and coarse-looking, and had a tendency to lodge, or fall over, McGinnis said.
Asters bloom in the fall, so depending on the variety, they may never reach full bloom in North Dakota and Minnesota. Varieties like Dream of Beauty and smooth blue aster bloom earlier than the other varieties, so one can enjoy the delicate blue and pink daisy-type flowers.
“Consider planting asters, particularly for our migrating monarch butterflies and also our late season bees,” she said.
Kinzler followed McGinnis’ presentation with ideas on how to improve one’s existing landscape. The first idea is to create a focal point in the landscaping in front of a home. People passing by or visitors will be drawn to the home’s entrance.
One way to do this is to add colorful plants to front yard landscaping. The pop of color will lead the eye where it is supposed to go, Kinzler said.
“Flowers in containers are a wonderful way to create that focal point during the growing season,” Kinzler said.
Homeowners should also consider trimming or rejuvenating overgrown shrubs. One method is to cut back a shrub to 6-inches above the ground in spring before its leaves come out, he said. Shearing with hedge clippers or a motorized trimmer should be avoided, Kinzler said. It can give an unnatural appearance to a landscape and can be unhealthy for the shrub.
For someone thinking about planting this spring, Kinzler suggested extending the plants away from the home. Many people start their landscaping projects too close to their porches or walls or windows, and when the plants grow, it can crowd the home.
“The house should look like it's part of the landscaping but should not detract from the house,” Kinzler said.
He also suggested utilizing backyard corners and small spaces to give life to a yard. For those with a small area to work with, they can consider covering a fence with crawling vines or planting a slim and tall shrub.
Kinzler also suggested adding a bench and lighting in the yard for a peaceful ambience during the days and nights.
For those who have a lawn, Kinzler suggested mowing high, letting grass clippings filter back in, applying weed killer in spots or digging out weeds, watering deeply and less often, and fertilizing by Labor Day.
