The last year has been difficult for everyone, but Jessy’s Toy Box, with the help of Wyndmere Elementary fifth graders, is on a mission to make the world better.
On Tuesday, March 9, fifth graders executed their plan of decorating pillowcases and filling them with toys, books, electronics and decorations to send to a children’s hospital in Texas for patients ages 3-19 years old.
The fifth graders formulated the plan on their own as a way to celebrate their classmate Jessy Haberman and his toy box.
The activity was planned around Jessy’s angelversary, when he died from an unknown disease at 8 years old in February 2018 after his 15th surgery. His class does something special every year around the time of Jessy’s angelversary.
Prior to his passing, Jessy had spent a large amount of time in and out of the hospital. Jessy’s Toy Box began three years prior to his passing in 2015, when he received a red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger while in the hospital. The joy he felt from receiving that Power Ranger was a brief reprieve from the hospital environment he’d come to know.
That Power Ranger inspired him to spread that joy to other children in hospitals around the country.
Jessy’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization that collects and donates toys to children in hospitals around the U.S. Originally toys were only donated around the holiday, now it’s a year-round endeavor. Jessy’s goal was to donate in every state, a mission Jessy’s classmates are now helping him carry out.
His classmates chose Texas due to the deep freeze it experienced last month that left millions without power and several dead.
Students painted their pillowcases with words of encouragement, stencils of iconic superhero symbols and a myriad of other themes. They worked methodically to make the pillowcases special for the recipients to inspire hope and demonstrate what Jessy’s Toy Box is all about.
Students also made cards using magazine clippings to decorate along with drawing their own art. One student’s card featured cutouts of every food item she could find in her bundle of magazines. Another student had a dog theme for both his card and his pillowcase.
Jessy’s mother and President of Jessy’s Toy Box Heather Haberman is always impressed with the passion and devotion her son’s classmates show.
“I am so proud of these kids and their way of trying to keep his mission going. And they still remember him. They still tell me stories of things that he did and things that they laugh about. It’s just fun to hear all that stuff, and it’s nice that they still keep him close to their heart,” Heather Haberman said.
The event wasn’t just about the donations, it was a time for Jessy’s classmates to reflect on Jessy and his work. A number of students retold their favorite memories of Jessy and what it was like being his friend.
“He was really kind, he cared for a lot of people. He wasn’t someone who was selfish, he was also very happy, he didn’t let his sickness get to him. He loved dragons and Batman,” said Harley Breuer, one of Jessy’s classmates.
Breuer painted his pillowcase with a basketball and a hoop, with the inspirational message “Shoot for the stars.” He said he intends to be involved with Jessy’s Toy Box for the rest of his life.
“When Jessy’s Toy Box opened up, a lot of the kids in our class wanted to help and donate to that. At the beginning, we were kind of confused at what it was, but a day later we figured it out and our class knew what he wanted to do when he passed away,” he said.
Jessy’s classmates exude enthusiasm at every mention of him and his toy box.
“It was only second grade he passed away and he was funny and you could tell he took Jessy’s Toy Box very seriously,” Zach Bernard said.
“He was friends with everybody,” friend Colton Wyum said.
All Jessy’s classmates agreed, his toy box embodies his character and who he was.
“It went really great. The kids did great and they all took their time. Everything turned out really nice. I’m very proud of them,” Heather Haberman said.
In the future, Jessy’s Toy Box is planning to host a reading month where for each book read or Accelerated Reader point earned by students, $1 will be donated to a state of the class’ choice. The idea is for each class to choose a different state and get one step closer to the 50 state goal.
