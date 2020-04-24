Front porch piano concert

Cedric Lofberg, 9, held a piano concert at his Breckenridge, Minnesota front porch on Wednesday, April 22 so neighbors could enjoy music and the nice weather while keeping a distance.
Lofberg has been playing the piano for four years and taught himself through online video lessons. He and his dad, Jason, who plays the guitar, enjoy writing songs and recording them on a 4-track together. His favorite thing about playing the piano is knowing how to play songs and experimenting with keys to improvise.
“I like to learn songs out of the church hymn book and make up my own songs,” Lofberg said.
Lofberg enjoys playing for an audience once he has enough practice with a song and so he has had neighbors over in the past for a concert. This time, the family held it outside so that more neighbors could enjoy the music.
“It also let the neighbors keep quite a distance,” Lofberg’s mom, Rita, said.
Lofberg and his mom made an invitation for his neighbors to bring a lawn chair or drive to the curb in their car. The invitation included a list of songs that he played with special guests of his dad and sister, Annabelle.
He performed "Arabesque, Opus 100 No. 2," by Friederich Burgmuller, "Promenade," by Alexander Reinagle, "When Johnny Comes Marching Home," by Patrick Gilmore featuring his sister for a duet, "Andante," by Johann Christian Bach, "Blessed Assurance," by Fanny Crosby, "Down by the Bay," by Children’s Traditional accompanied by his dad, "The Village Prophet," by Jean-Jacques Rousseau, "Amazing Day," by Joseph Hoffman and "Land of the Silver Birch," by Traditional Canadian.
“I like making up new verses to, ‘Down by the Bay.’ I liked playing ‘Amazing Day,’ because you get to use the damper pedal,” Lofberg said.
