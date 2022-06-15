The view from the front row is the absolute best, according to Barbara La Valleur.
A retired award-winning international photojournalist, TV host, interviewer, blogger and “serial risk-taker,” La Valleur has added memoirist to her resume. “Front Row Gal” was the subject of a Thursday, June 9 author talk at the Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton.
“The reason I sit in the front row at church and everywhere I go, it’s because that’s the best view,” said La Valleur, who commemorated her book and way of life with her first tattoo. “It’s also because I don’t get distracted (that way). I get distracted easily. I’m looking at hairdos, I’m looking at jewelry, I’m looking at fashion. I’m looking at people’s faces and the reactions.”
When La Valleur sits in the front row, she told the gallery audience, she is looking ahead and paying attention to what’s right in front of her. “Which is what I want to do,” she said.
La Valleur, who lives in Edina, Minnesota, with husband Arnie Bigbee, was part of Daily News’ staff from 1972-74. Her successes included a column on tennis’ “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. King won and so did La Valleur, who received first place from the North Dakota Press Women’s Association.
“As a journalist, I’ve written all my life. I was co-editor of the mimeographed newspaper at Battle Lake High School,” La Valleur said. “I like sharing experiences and I think that one of the things I want people to get about ‘Front Row Gal’ is that sure, it’s about me and my life, but they, too, have a story. I’m inviting people to come off mute and tell their stories.”
La Valleur’s family includes two biological daughters, two stepdaughters, three grandchildren “and two grand-dogs.” She wrote “Front Row Gal” both to share her story and to have a book for readers to experience.
“In every chapter, I start with a quote. The end of every chapter has a defining moment and lessons learned. Readers can learn from some of my mistakes and some of my choices,” La Valleur said.
Saying that she’s made good and bad choices, La Valleur also said she would not take back many of them.
“They’ve made me who I am. The time I spent in Wahpeton and Breckenridge as chief photographer of the Daily News was very important to me and my life. It was life-altering,” she said.
As a member of the North Dakota Press Women’s Association, La Valleur was also a member of the National Federation of Press Women. In 1973, the then-Soviet Union Press Women’s Association hosted a visit from American press women. La Valleur’s trip and its extensive ripple effect on her life, is featured in “Front Row Gal.”
“We just had the most miraculous time and that’s where I met this man, this first night there — after attending “Swan Lake” at the Bolshoi Ballet, I might add — and I’ve never looked back from there,” La Valleur said.
La Valleur wrote her memoir because she wanted to leave behind her story, one of a life of possibilities.
“I hope to inspire others to do things that are out of their comfort zone,” she wrote.
It can be going skydiving, like La Valleur did when she turned 66, or traveling, like she did throughout the U.S. and Europe. The world is both big and small, La Valleur said, and a person can go anywhere at any time if one’s mind and resources are on a goal.
“When you fall, dust yourself off and rise to new adventures,” La Valleur wrote. “None of us is guaranteed anything in life except that we will die. So, before that happens, love your family and love your friends. Show them. Tell them. Take a seat in your own front row.”
For more information on La Valleur and “Front Row Gal,” visit facebook.com/frontrowgalbook or facebook.com/barbara.lavalleur.1.
