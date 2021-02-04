Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative crews tackled outages again today (Thursday, Feb. 4), after working late into the evening to restore electricity to as many customers affected by icy power lines as possible.
Brad Lunneborg, Dakota Valley’s operations supervisor, said all lineworkers, including those from the co-op’s Wahpeton, Hankinson and Milnor outposts, have been working with the crews from Edgeley, Gackle and Oakes to restore power.
The co-op has also called for additional assistance from Legacy Construction. Crews from the South Dakota-base contractor arrived around noon today, to assist Dakota Valley’s lineworkers.
“Actually, we expected the damage to get much worse when the wind picked up last night," Lunneborg said. “We were afraid of what we would find this morning. But so far, our crews have not been finding much new damage and have been working on damage that happened yesterday,” he said. “Once, we repair the damage, the breakers have been holding, and that is good.”
Also, electricity to some Dakota Valley customers was restored Wednesday night, after damage sustained on the MDU and Otter Tail Power Company transmission lines bringing power to area substations was repaired, he stated.
Three Dakota Valley crews are working in the Ellendale area, and are working their way towards Forbes and Fredonia, while other crews are repairing lines in the Montpelier and Gackle areas.
The cooperative asks customers to continue reporting their outages, as there may still be individual accounts that may have problems, even after damage to power lines in their area has been repaired.
