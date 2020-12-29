Anytime skin is exposed to very cold temperatures, there is a risk of frostbite. Most commonly fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin are affected when exposed to cold temperatures.
While cold weather is the most common type of exposure, skin that comes in direct contact with ice, frozen metal or very cold liquids may also succumb to frostbite.
However, even skin covered by gloves or other clothing is susceptible to frostbite when exposed to temperatures below 32 degrees (Fahrenheit). Risk of frostbite increases in temperatures below 5 degrees (Fahrenheit). Wind chills of -16.6 (Fahrenheit) can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.
When skin becomes very cold and red, frostbite may occur. If exposure to the cold continues, the skin will become numb, hard and pale. These symptoms indicate that skin and the underlying tissues are freezing. Because skin becomes numb with frostbite, the victim may not realize it’s happening.
Severe frostbite, as it progresses, affects all layers of the skin, including underlying tissues. When this level of frostbite occurs, skin turns white or bluish-gray. Numbness may occur along with all sensation of cold, pain or discomfort in the affected area. Muscles and/or joints in the affected area may no longer function. With rewarming, large blisters can occur withing 24 to 48 hours of rewarming. As the tissue in the affected area dies, the skin will turn black and hard.
Conditions that can lead to frostbite include:
• Wearing clothing unsuitable for protecting skin from cold, windy, wet weather conditions.
• Exposure to cold and wind for an extended period of time.
• Touching elements such as ice, cold packs, frozen metal, etc.
Medical assistance is advised if increased pain, swelling, redness or discharge occurs in an area where frostbite occurred. Other signs that medical attention is necessary include fever and/or new or unexplained symptoms.
In the interim, before medical help arrives, appropriate self-care measures include:
• Protect the area from further exposure to cold.
• Avoid walking on frostbitten feet.
• Reduce pain with Ibuprofen.
Staying warm and safe in cold weather conditions can be accomplished with some simple steps.
• Dress appropriately for weather conditions. This includes use of several layers of loose, warm clothing. When air is trapped between layers of clothing, it acts as insulation again cold temperatures. Undergarments that wick moisture away from the skin help skin stay dry. Windproof and waterproof outer garments protect against wind, snow and rain. If clothing becomes wet – especially gloves, hats and socks – change them as soon as possible.
• Wear a hat or headband that fully covers the ears. The most protective headwear materials include woolen or windproof fabric.
• Wear mittens rather than gloves because mittens better protect the hands. A thin pair of glove liners made of wicking fabric (such as polypropylene) may be worn under a pair of heavier gloves or mittens.
• Socks and sock liners should be made of wicking materials and fit well. Hand and foot warmers may also be effective in protecting against cold. Avoid socks or foot warmers that cause boots to fit tightly as this restricts blood flow.
• Eat well-balanced meals and stay hydrated prior to spending time outdoors. These practices assist in staying warm.
• Never drink alcohol before spending time in cold weather. Alcoholic beverages expedite cause the loss of body heat.
• Limit the time spent in cold, wet or windy weather. Be alert to changing weather conditions and forecasts and stay aware of wind chill readings. In very cold and windy weather conditions, frostbite may occur in a matter of minutes.
• Pay attention to signs of frostbite that include red or pale skin, prickling sensation in skin and numbness. If frostbite is suspected, seek warm shelter.
• When traveling during cold weather, maintain a stash of emergency supplies and clothing for unexpected events that may result in being stranded. Make others aware of travel plans and routes, including the projected return date.
• When stranded in cold weather, maintain physical movement, but don’t do it to the point of exhaustion.
Source: Mayo Clinic: Frostbite
