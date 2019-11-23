‘Frozen II’ a stunning, charming delight with depth

A crowd-pleaser decides to change up the act. It’s full of depth and sold so thoroughly. A onlooker comments on how much they like what’s new.
“Yeah,” the entertainer says with weary pride, “but will it play in the Twin Towns Area?”
“Frozen II,” Disney’s latest, will likely delight audiences of all ages and attitudes. It’s possible to turn your mind off and just enjoy the stunning animation, charming songs and engaging performances.
Idina Menzel and Kristin Bell continue to share an appealing chemistry. Anna (voiced by Bell) feels less cutesy this time around. Elsa (voiced by Menzel) remains a fascinating character, three-dimensional if still enigmatic.
“Every day’s a little harder as I fell my power grow,” Elsa sings in her first showstopper. “Don’t you know there’s part of me that longs to go into the unknown?”
A mysterious voice from the north’s calling Elsa. It’s the catalyst for a journey that will impact the sisters and bring about an overdue reckoning for the kingdom of Arendelle.
It doesn’t take long for weightier matters to become apparent. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff), Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) and Sven end up in a long-hidden forest.
Long before the sisters’ birth, Arendelle soldiers and the Northuldra tribe engaged in battle. It angered the spirits of water, earth, wind and fire, who punished most of the survivors and their descendants by trapping them in the forest.
“Frozen II” is mostly uninterested in subtlety. The Arendelle-Northuldra conflict clearly parallels the darker side of colonization, including in America. The movie wears its feelings on its sleeve — c’mon, Anna gets a song about doing what’s right — but it’s done in a way that I felt was neither pat nor preachy.
On a side (and final) political note, I suspect “Frozen II” might have additional resonance for upstream audience members. There’s a coincidental plot element that made me nearly choke on my candy.
Kristoff, alas, feels like he’s included out of obligation rather than necessity. He might be stuck in the woods with everyone else and even makes a friend in Northuldra youth Ryder (voice of Jason Ritter), but Kristoff’s arc is essentially whether or not he’s going to propose to Anna. It becomes boring in record time.
I did like Kristoff’s song, though. “Lost in the Woods” is a pop ballad that works on its own terms and in contrast to the sequence it’s in. I’m not always a fan of when fairy tales blatantly play for laughs, but I did smile at the music video tropes brought out for “Woods.”
“When I Am Older,” Olaf’s solo, works a little better in terms of comedy and characterization. Looking forward to his eventual maturity, Olaf sings about being able to someday understanding the terrors he’s facing in the forest. It’s a cute sequence and Olaf’s antics remain as adorable as ever. He also scores bonus points for setting up a running gag which repeatedly pays off.
The songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez returned for “Frozen II,” as did composer Christophe Beck. The film is once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who share story credit with the songwriters and Marc Smith. The screenplay is credited to Lee.
Also in the cast are Sterling K. Brown, voicing the Arendelle soldiers’ leader; Martha Plimpton as leader of the Northuldra tribe; Rachel Matthews as Honeymaren, whose brief appearance suggests a kinship with Elsa; Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and Jeremy Sisto as the sisters’ parents and grandfather; and Aurora as the voice.
I give “Frozen II” my Recommended rating.
