Garrison, ND – Fort Stevenson State Park is holding Flakes of Fury Fat Tire Bike Race in partnership with Val’s Cyclery of Minot on Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration runs from 10 a.m.-Noon. The race begins at 1 pm.
Live entertainment will be performed by Little Bluestems with a chili and soup feed starting at 3 p.m. The total race route will be 14 miles (four laps at 3.5 miles each). Prizes awarded for first, second, and third places in Men’s and Women’s divisions.
Prefer not to race as an individual? Bring a team. Relay teams are welcome to race; teams of two to four people will be allowed. Each team member must register and pay the individual person fee and must complete at least one full lap.
Social riders are also invited to participate. Non-competitive riders are welcome to ride the course at your own pace but will not have a race number. However, registration and fee are required.
The cost for all riders is $30/person in advance, $35/person on race day. Contact the park office for pre-registration details (701-337-5576 or fssp@nd.gov).
The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual pass is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles south of Garrison, North Dakota. For more information, please call the park office 701-337-5576, e-mail us at fssp@nd.gov or find us on Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.
