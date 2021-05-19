Fuel for fun

For Breckenridge Early Childhood Family Education Coordinator (ECFE) Laura Holzworth, a parking lot full of families and big smiles was a welcome sight after more than a year of uncertainty and isolation.
The Breckenridge ECFE held its annual vehicle fair at Breckenridge High School Tuesday, May 18. The event began at 5 p.m. and featured an array of vehicles youth may see around the community, as well as a rock wall and horse-grooming station.
Holzworth, also a Breckenridge preschool teacher, said the tradition has been around since she began her position 10 years ago. This year, there seemed to be an especially good turnout, she said.
“Especially now, people just want to be out and explore,” Holzworth.
Holzworth said she has a long list of people she can contact to take part in the fair. This year, the event featured a Harley motorcycle, school bus, RDO tractor, Ambulance Service Inc ambulance, double decker bus, Breckenridge Police Department squad car, horse trailer, bucket truck, street sweeper, two convertibles, two Breckenridge Fire Department trucks and two Wilkin County Sheriff's Office squad cars.
“It’s such an awesome community, they’re all like, ‘Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!’ when I ask them about it. Like this one guy was driving past and he said, ‘Hey, what’re you doing?’ And I said, ‘Well, we’re having a fair,’ and he said, ‘Oh, well I can park my convertible in here.’ And then he called his friend Rondo with the blue (convertible),” Holzworth said.
That “one guy” was Breckenridge resident Bruce Pikarski. His red convertible sat at the edge of the parking lot as he and his grandson enjoyed the fair. Rondo Weinkauf, who has worked in transportation for the schools for four decades, brought his blue convertible after a call from Pikarski.
Breckenridge Elementary School teacher Rachel Johnson brought in her horse, Twinkle, to be brushed and pet. Her trailer was a popular place, as youth flocked to brush Twinkle’s mane and back.
The rock wall attracted a lot of attention from youth and wary parents, as they watched their children scramble to the top. Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and Officer Olivia Rude manned the wall.
Holzworth said it was nice to see older youth enjoying the fair this year. Seventh graders Henry Slettedahl and Carter “the big C” Kava explored the double decker bus, driven in by Wahpeton Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Beyer. Kava said it was his first time at the event, which he described as “pretty awesome.”
“The double decker bus is huge!” Kava said. “I feel like I’m in a huge apartment somehow.”
For many of the vehicle vendors, the best part of the fair is seeing the children’s excitement, Breckenridge Fire Department Chief Tyler Slettedahl said. RDO Equipment Co. Service Manager Dan Wiertzema echoed Slettedahl’s sentiments.
“It’s just fun to see the kids get up there, and their eyes get really big,” Wiertzema said. “You know, this is actually one of our smaller tractors, but it’s big to them.”
For Holzworth, events like the vehicle fair are important. Not only can children be free to explore and let loose, they can learn about the different entities that ensure the Wahpeton-Breckenridge communities are safe, clean and prosperous.
