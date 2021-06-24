Full Fourth of July celebrations in Twin Towns Area

The Twin Towns Area is gearing up for a return to full Fourth of July celebrations.
Events scheduled for Sunday, July 4 will take place at locations including the historic Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota, and throughout Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Norma Nosek, Bagg Bonanza Farm, gave a preview of what to expect.
“We’ll be open at 10 a.m. and our big roast beef meal will be ready by 11 a.m.,” Nosek said. “The meal’s cost is $10.”
Steve Worner will also perform “Memories” from 1-3:30 p.m. July 4 at the farm. Tours will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with guests having the opportunity to see 20 of the farm’s 21 buildings. They can expect to view historic artifacts, unique decorations and more.
“In addition to our buildings, we also have a beautiful garden with beautiful flowers for our visitors,” Nosek said.
Nosek said she continues to seek volunteers who can work throughout the summer season. Everything from food preparation to cleaning is on the to do list. For more information, call Nosek at 701-642-5189.
“We’re able to hold any kind of event, including weddings, family reunions and meetings,” Nosek said. “We’ve got our wifi, our pull-down screen for information and our elevator. Many people are surprised that we have an elevation. It’s important for weddings, especially with elderly family members. If grandmas and grandpas couldn’t use the elevator, they couldn’t come to us.”
Summer hours are currently in effect at Chahinkapa Zoo. Located next to Chahinkapa Park, where evening July 4 festivities will be held, the zoo is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through Labor Day.
Popular zoo residents include Niko the spider monkey, Eragon Jr. (“E.J.”) the alpaca, Chika and Nya the cheetahs, Gunner and Gideon the white rhinoceroses and Talukan (“Tal”) the orangutan. With so many animals making their homes at Chahinkapa, staff and volunteers are sure visitors will have no problem finding a few favorites.
“We are home to over 200 animals representing 70 species and six continents,” the zoo stated.
John Randall Field, Chahinkapa Park, will host sports and spectacle on July 4. The annual Border Battle baseball game begins at 8 p.m., followed by what Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries called “this year’s fireworks spectacular” at dusk.
“Donations have been coming in pretty well and I do want to thank some people,” DeVries said at a recent Wahpeton City Council meeting.
Fireworks sponsors include Interstate Engineering, Ambitiously Lazy Apparel, the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, Withuski & Sabbe, Car Pro/Big John’s Auto, Smith & Strege, Big Woods Electric Motor, Bremer Bank, Econofoods, Lies, Bullis & Hatting, Wayne P. Millar and Dianne Schrader Millar, Otter Tail Power Company, Schmitty’s Plumbing, Heating & Sheetmetal, Midwest Vision Center, Farmers Union Insurance — Kyle DeVries Agency, Vertin-Munson Funeral & Cremation Service, Hornstein Family Chiropractic, Burchill Construction, Cynthia Schreiber Beck, Hills 210 Cafe & Subs, Daily News and online donors.
“Thank them if you see them,” DeVries said. “They’re helping us make this event happen and continue.”
Little Unny’s Fireworks will once again provide the pyrotechnics on July 4. DeVries said he is hoping for good weather and low mosquito numbers.
“This is the first year my office is taking the event over from Parks and Recreation and things are going well,” DeVries wrote. “Everything is in place and as long as Mother Nature behaves, it should be a very good night for all.”
Look to Daily News for Fourth of July coverage.
