Full houses, a common sight at the Wahpeton High School auditorium since its 2016 opening, happened twice the week of Monday, Oct. 21.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ fall instrumental concert was held at 7 p.m. Monday. Musicians from Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School played pieces ranging from jazzy to internationally-inspired under the direction of Tammy Goerger.
A few days later, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Wahpeton High School’s concert, chamber and freshman choirs shared the stage with their peers. It was part of the Eastern Dakota Conference Choral Festival.
“It’s seven schools, 15 choirs and about 500 students singing all day,” vocal music director Dean Aamodt said.
Wahpeton students were joined by choirs from Davies High School, Fargo South High School, West Fargo High School, Sheyenne High School, Fargo North High School and Shanley High School.
Each choir performed two pieces before receiving feedback from Bryan Poyzer, coordinator of performing arts at North Dakota State College of Science. Poyzer also worked with the youth, coaching them on specific sections of music.
Over the years, Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson has observed music education both increase and sustain its popularity.
“The participation numbers for arts seem to be up. That’s a testament for our teachers that are in the middle school and the high school, both band and choir,” Jacobson said.
Mike McCall, Wahpeton Public Schools’ athletics and activities director, said he is proud of the district’s arts staff.
“Everyone who works with music, our choirs, art and drama — they do a great job of getting the kids involved,” McCall said. “It’s become a bigger and bigger part of the schools from grades seven on up. They’ve worked to incorporate a lot of things into this, including the festivals and the trip to Philadelphia (which students are taking in 2020).”
The EDA Choral Festival and seasonal concerts are beneficial to Wahpeton Public Schools, Jacobson said.
“We get to showcase what we have here. Our kids are also obviously passionate about their involvement,” Jacobson said.
Wahpeton High School will hold a vocal music concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
“The stage will be well-packed that night and so will the auditorium,” Jacobson said. “The community celebrates fine arts in Wahpeton and you can certainly see that in our concert attendance.”
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Wahpeton Public Schools’ fall musical, will be performed for one weekend only in November. The Biblically-inspired show, with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
“Dreamcoat” is one of several productions opening this November in Richland County, North Dakota.
“Cinderella,” Richland 44 School District’s fall musical, opens Friday, Nov. 22. Written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the show will be performed for one weekend only at Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota.
“Clue,” performed at NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus, opens Thursday, Nov. 14. A mystery, “Clue” will be performed for one weekend only at the Bremer Bank Theatre.
The Bremer Bank Theatre is also hosting a fall concert. NDSCS’ jazz band and Wildcat Singers will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Look to Daily News for coverage of autumn events in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and surrounding communities.
