More full-time, year-round employees are uninsured as of 2021, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. Data experts have tied this 0.6% increase to folks moving to service industry and construction occupations, often associated with the lack of health coverage offered to employees.

Conversely, those who worked less than full time and year-round were more likely to be insured. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health insurance programs increased in prevalence.



Tags

Load comments