More full-time, year-round employees are uninsured as of 2021, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. Data experts have tied this 0.6% increase to folks moving to service industry and construction occupations, often associated with the lack of health coverage offered to employees.
Conversely, those who worked less than full time and year-round were more likely to be insured. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health insurance programs increased in prevalence.
Over half of Americans receive their health insurance through their employer or a family member’s job. Just over two-thirds of those working full-time, year-round indicate they have employer-sponsored private health coverage, while folks working less than that are more likely to use public health insurance programs such as Medicaid.
“The uninsured rate for full-time, year-round workers was 0.6 percentage points higher in 2021 than in 2020. Compared to 2020, a larger share of these workers had public coverage and a smaller share had private coverage, such as employer-based coverage,” the Census Bureau reported. “Those who worked less than full time, year-round were 1.2 percentage points less likely to be uninsured in 2021 — not because more had private coverage but because a larger share had public health insurance.”
While pandemic-era policy changes can explain an increase in public health coverage numbers, they cannot explain changes in private coverage for these employees.
These changes are more likely tied to certain occupations being less likely to offer private health insurance while also seeing an increase in employment. According to Census data, more people are working in these occupations now which helps explain the decrease in those full-time, year-round employees being insured.
“Between 2020 and 2021, there were increases in full-time, year-round workers in every occupational category except for agricultural workers,” the Census Bureau reported. “The occupation with the largest increase in full-time, year-round workers were service occupations: up 2.5 million to about 13.8 million.”
Some occupations with the highest percentage of employees covered by employer-sponsored private health insurance saw a decrease in their workforce, adding to the numbers of uninsured folks.
With things “back to normal” after the pandemic, will these numbers look any different in 2022?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.