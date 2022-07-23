Fun-filled afternoon in park, at zoo, in pool and on the links

The Robert family, Wahpeton, enjoyed a ride on the Prairie Rose Carousel as part of Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative's '50 Sweet Years' celebration. From left, Bellami, 1, Brianna, Austin and Zander, 12 going on 13. Minn-Dak ensured that employees and their families would have free admission to Chahinkapa Park attractions prior to an anniversary party.
Lydia Williams, 6, foreground, and her sister Nowwa, 8, rode the Prairie Rose Carousel. Minn-Dak's 50th anniversary celebration was as much fun for youth like the Wahpeton sisters as it was for adults.
Clockwise from left, Michael Hill, Chantal Perez, Joe Perez, 8, Jalen Hill, 5, and his twin brother, Jace Hill, 5, all came from Fairmount, N.D., for family fun. Guests at the Minn-Dak party, they enjoyed checking out Chahinkapa Zoo's white rhinos before the big social.
The Bois de Sioux Golf Course hosted more than just Texas Scramble participants. From left, Isaiah Bruechert, Michael Petersen and Evan Dockter, all incoming freshmen at Wahpeton High School, got in their practicing for the school golf team.
The Prairie Rose Carousel was also open to any visitor on Thursday. Emma Scheller, 8, visited Wahpeton from her home of Baton Rouge, La. Scheller rode the carousel with her cousin, Freya Heggem, 8, Frazee, Minn., not pictured.
Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative celebrated “50 Sweet Years,” from 1972-2022, Thursday, July 21. They held their party in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation held its first annual Texas Scramble on Thursday. Made possible with Titan Machinery’s sponsorship, the Scramble was held on the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The East Region Tournament, Headwaters Music Festival and National Zoo Keeper Week ... all continued to be celebrated Thursday, and all throughout Chahinkapa Park.
Guests of Minn-Dak, and any visitor, received free admission to attractions including Chahinkapa Zoo, the Prairie Rose Carousel and the Chahinkapa Pool. When Minn-Dak wanted to show its employees what they mean to the cooperative, they gave them Chahinkapa Park.
Grayson Hoium celebrated his second birthday Thursday with his first visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. Grayson, his dad Karl and the Hoium family came down from Moorhead, Minnesota. Father and son saw the animals of Grandpa’s Petting Zoo. They did it in Chahinkapa Park.
Whether it’s Chahinkapa Zoo, half of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, John Randall Field or the Chahinkapa Pool, Chahinkapa Park has much of what visitors look for. Here are few scenes from how the community spent a Thursday afternoon in July.
