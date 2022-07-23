Fun-filled afternoon in park, at zoo, in pool and on the links

The Robert family, Wahpeton, enjoyed a ride on the Prairie Rose Carousel as part of Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative's '50 Sweet Years' celebration. From left, Bellami, 1, Brianna, Austin and Zander, 12 going on 13. Minn-Dak ensured that employees and their families would have free admission to Chahinkapa Park attractions prior to an anniversary party.

 photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative celebrated “50 Sweet Years,” from 1972-2022, Thursday, July 21. They held their party in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.

The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation held its first annual Texas Scramble on Thursday. Made possible with Titan Machinery’s sponsorship, the Scramble was held on the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Colleen Bakkegard and 11-month-old Elsie Nordick, both guests of the Minn-Dak party, took a ride on the Prairie Rose Carousel.
Karl Hoium, Moorhead, Minn., and his son Grayson, who celebrated his second birthday with his first visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. Here they are at Grandpa's Petting Zoo.
The Texas Scramble golf tournament's winning team was, from left, Jim Cook, Kevin Dvorak, Casey Materi and Craig Caspers.
Clockwise from left, Michael Hill, Chantal Perez, Joe Perez, 8, Jalen Hill, 5, and his twin brother, Jace Hill, 5, all came from Fairmount, N.D., for family fun. Guests at the Minn-Dak party, they enjoyed checking out Chahinkapa Zoo's white rhinos before the big social.
Minn-Dak guests and other Twin Towns Area visitors-residents beat the heat by enjoying a swim or wade into Chahinkapa Pool.
Lydia Williams, 6, foreground, and her sister Nowwa, 8, rode the Prairie Rose Carousel. Minn-Dak's 50th anniversary celebration was as much fun for youth like the Wahpeton sisters as it was for adults.
The Bois de Sioux Golf Course hosted more than just Texas Scramble participants. From left, Isaiah Bruechert, Michael Petersen and Evan Dockter, all incoming freshmen at Wahpeton High School, got in their practicing for the school golf team.
The Prairie Rose Carousel was also open to any visitor on Thursday. Emma Scheller, 8, visited Wahpeton from her home of Baton Rouge, La. Scheller rode the carousel with her cousin, Freya Heggem, 8, Frazee, Minn., not pictured.
Rosie Dahlen, Thief River Falls, Minn., and grandson Bael Noel, 3, Morris, Minn., checked out Chahinkapa Zoo's tortoises.
Chahinkapa Pool was open to all visitors Thursday. Gabriel Stelton Keenan, an incoming high school freshman at Fairmount Public School, enjoyed a ride on the water slide.


