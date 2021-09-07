Norma Nosek, a volunteer with the Bagg Bonanza Farm, hoped for at least 100 guests attending Monday’s Labor Day celebration. She and the other volunteers got their guests and more.
Twin Towns Area residents and visitors flocked to the Bagg Farm, located 12 miles west of Wahpeton, to observe the holiday. They had the chance to eat a roast beef or roast pork meal, socialize with friends, listen and dance to the music of Albert Mikesh and discover more about local history.
“Albert has been a part of the celebration for 30 years and I’ve been a part of this for 31 years,” said Virginia Goerger, a volunteer who led tours.
Volunteers were active on the Bagg Farm’s grounds and in the air conditioned Mule Barn. Nosek and a team of helpers served the meals, sold pie and ice cream and greeted new arrivals.
“I had a call from folks in Fairmount,” Nosek said previously. “They wanted to know who was playing. I said Albert and they said, ‘That’s the guy we want. We’ll be coming to dance.’”
Mikesh recently celebrated his 70th anniversary as a performer. His musical selections included “Oh, Boy!” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.”
“Our dad is 86 years old and we are extremely proud of his accomplishments,” Mikesh’s family wrote. “Throughout the years he was often imitated but never duplicated! He will always be ‘Smiling Al’ to all his fans!”
Mikesh, flashing his famous smile, played the Mule Barn’s first floor. It hosted everyone from friends sharing conversations to hungry people getting a meal to dancing pairs.
“I was tired of being home on Labor Day,” one dancer said.
The Bagg Farm was established by Frederick “F.A.” Bagg, Daily News previously reported. At its peak, it employed more than 100 farmworkers, as well as about 20 support workers. Bonanza farms, pioneered in the Red River Valley, were larger than typical farms and as a result, could manage on a significant scale.
“The farm continued to operate until 1948. Bagg died in 1950. The site gradually fell into disrepair until the late 1980s, when numerous regional families donated money and work to help restore the buildings,” Daily News reported.
Since then, the Bagg Farm has remained a local landmark. Labor Day was the finale of the farm’s traditional summer season, but it is still possible to arrange a visit. The farm is located on North Dakota Highway 13. To learn more, call 701-274-8989.
Youth were among the people checking out the Bagg Farm and its historic buildings and tools. Brothers Jack and Noah Patterson, ages 13 and 10 respectively, took a look in the blacksmith’s shop.
“It’s real neat,” said Jack, from Wyndmere, North Dakota.
