The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority (RFA) is beginning a second round of funding for a grant program to assist farmers in purchasing their first farm.
The Down Payment Assistance Grant opened its first round to applicants in January of this year. Applications immediately poured in, filling the waitlist cap.
In an effort to develop the state’s agriculture resources, another round of applications is being accepted. The Minnesota State Legislature recently approved $1 million for fiscal year 2024 for the grant, double from the $500,000 approved for the first round.
While the first round was limited in its applicants, closing after the first 100 applications were submitted, the second round will be open for a full 30-days, to ensure fair access to the available funds. The process will be open to farmers from 9 a.m. on July 1, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2023.
The RFA will be awarding roughly 66 grants in this cycle of funds, depending on the number of applicants. If you are not an emerging farmer, you may still apply. However, a randomized lottery will determine who receives the awards, with preference given to new farmers. Up to $15,000 will be awarded to each farmer selected to purchase farmland.
To qualify, farmers must earn less than $250,000 per year in gross agricultural sales. Applications will remain valid for purchases closing within six months after grant approval or until June 30, 2024, whichever comes first.
An informational session will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2:30-3:30 p.m. The MDA will be hosting a Zoom call to review the grant program, explain changes for the next round of funding and be open for questions and comments.